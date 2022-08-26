Where Is Xur Today? (August 26-30) Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

With Season of Plunder having kicked off a new swashbuckling adventure in Destiny 2, now is a great time to grab some loot from Xur when he enters the Solar System. As usual, the Agent of the Nine will have a selection of Exotic weapons and armor, Legendary gear that you might have missed out on, and a few legacy items to add to your collection.

We don't quite know where Xur is just yet, but we'll update this post as soon as he arrives. Last week's Xur inventory had some excellent items for Guardians looking to put together Arc 3.0 builds, so it'll be interesting to see if Xur brings items that cater to those builds once again as players begin experimenting with the overhauled subclass. Just don't expect any heavy grenade launchers before the King's Fall raid starts.

Until then, you can check out the first trailer for next year's Lightfall expansion, all the new gear in Season of Plunder, and a look at some of the new Exotics such as Quicksilver Storm and Delicate Tomb.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.