Where Is Xur Today? (August 19-23) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Exotic arms dealer and game show host Xur is making his weekly trip to the Destiny 2 solar system, and if you're looking to pick up some new gear, it's always worth paying him a visit. We don't quite know where Xur is yet, but we'll update this post as soon as he appears in one of his usual locations.

With Season 18 starting on August 23 and this being Xur's final visit for Season of the Haunted, now is an excellent time to stock up on powerful gear for the future threats in Destiny 2. That's especially true if that gear has attributes that favor Arc builds ahead of the new powers that players will be able to wield when the revamped subclass debuts next week.

Don't forget that next week will also have a Destiny 2 showcase to look forward to, where Bungie outlines plans for what players can expect from the game and possibly even a tease of the next expansion, Lightfall.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, the Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.