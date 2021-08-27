Fireteam Elite Pathogen Guide Rainbow Six Siege Changes Series X Restock Tracker Deathloop Final Preview Xbox Games With Gold Humankind Review
Login / Sign Up

Where Is Xur Today? (Aug. 26-31) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

It's Xur's first visit of the Season of the Lost, so jump into Destiny and grab some fresh Exotics.

By on

Comments

The Season of the Lost is here in Destiny 2, changing a bunch of Exotics and bringing some great new ones, like Radiant Dance Machines. It's also our first visit from Xur of the season, which makes it a great opportunity to snag some new Exotics to jump into the season's new meta.

We'll update this post as soon as Xur appears in the solar system with a full rundown of where you can find him and what he's offering for the weekend.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite & Horizon Forbidden West Release Dates Confirmed | GameSpot News
  2. Horizon: Forbidden West Developer Update | Gamescom ONL 2021
  3. Far Cry 6 - Official Cinematic Story Trailer | Opening Night Live 2021
  4. Halo Infinite Full Presentation | Gamescom ONL 2021
  5. Halo Infinite Muliplayer Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021
  6. Genshin Impact Aloy Character Demo Trailer
  7. Fortnite March Through Time Martin Luther King Jr Experience Gameplay
  8. 10 Minutes Of No More Heroes 3 Gameplay
  9. No More Heroes 3 Video Review
  10. Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps - Part 2
  11. Blizzard Accused Of Shredding Abuse Evidence | GameSpot News
  12. Dying Light 2 Stay Human — Dying 2 Know Episode 3 Gamescom Edition

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - What You Need To Know

Xur returns to the solar system every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. The thing is, where he'll land isn't known until he actually arrives. Xur can hang out at one of several locations, including in the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ. Xur's inventory also changes each week, so it's worth revisiting him on the weekends for new weapons and rolls on Exotic armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.

Each week, Xur offers one Exotic weapon and three pieces of Exotic armor: one for each character class. The inventory is random, as are the stat rolls you can expect on each of his armor offerings, so if you're looking to fill out your collection or if you're hoping for better versions of Exotics you already have, it's worth visiting him. Xur also brings an Exotic Engram, which is guaranteed to drop something you don't already have, if there are Exotics missing from your collection on that particular character--but that doesn't include Exotics you have to earn through activities, including the new Exotic armors added each season, which can only be claimed from Legendary or Master Lost Sectors.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)