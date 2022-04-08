Where Is Xur Today? (April 8-12) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

After weeks of useless Exotic and Legendary armor rolls, Xur's inventory has finally been fixed in Destiny 2. That means you're going to want to visit the weekend vendor and take advantage of what he's selling this week, especially since we're about to enter another phase of the Iron Banner. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week.

Xur arrives in the solar system with the Friday reset, so we'll update this article when he touches down.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.