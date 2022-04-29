Where Is Xur Today? (April 29-May 3) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Xur returns to Destiny 2 this weekend with a new slate of Exotic weapons and armor for your perusal, and it's a great time to hit him up with the Guardian Games starting next week. You're going to want the best gear you can get for Destiny's annual competition between the classes, especially with a great-sounding new submachine gun available to claim along the way. Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and what he's selling.

Xur returns to the solar system with the daily reset Friday, so we'll update this article as soon as he arrives.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the Solar System.