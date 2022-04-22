Where Is Xur Today? (April 22-26) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

The weekend is here in Destiny 2 and with it comes the return of Xur, the snake-faced salesman of Exotic and Legendary weapons and armor. After spending a long time dealing with a bug infestation, Xur's inventory is finally functioning as advertised, with solid stat rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor that are exactly what you see before you purchase. Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and all the stuff you can buy from him.

Xur arrives in the solar system with the daily reset on Friday, so we'll update this article when he lands.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the Solar System.