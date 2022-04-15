Where Is Xur Today? (April 15-19) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Xur is back in Destiny 2 this weekend with a fresh batch of Exotic weapons and armor, as well as new Legendary gear--and it's no longer bugged, making it worth checking out. With the Iron Banner raging this weekend and the Master difficulty mode for the Vow of the Disciple raid launching next week, there are plenty of good reasons to deck yourself out with the best gear you can. Here's where you can find Xur and what he's selling.

Xur returns to the solar system with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET Friday, so we'll update this article as soon as he lands.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the Solar System.