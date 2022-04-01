Where Is Xur Today? (April 1-5) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

Xur is back in Destiny 2 with a new slate of Exotics and Legendary weapons. That'll help you gear up for upcoming high-level content in the game, including Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes, which become available in this season starting next week. Here's where you can find Xur and what he's selling.

You can find Xur in the solar system starting with Friday's daily reset, so we'll update this article when he arrives.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.