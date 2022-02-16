Where Is Pinnacle Peak In Fortnite?

In Fortnite Week 11, you'll need to drive a quadcrasher to Pinnacle Peak, which is the highest point in the Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 map. This challenge will net you 25,000 XP, but only once you know where to look. Here's where to head in order to earn your seasonal XP with this Fortnite challenge.

Fortnite Pinnacle Peak location

Pinnacle Peak is the tallest natural peak on the island right now, but it's still easy to miss from a distance. To get there, you'll want to head to the mountain inside of which Covert Cavern is built. That puts you northeast of Camp Cuddle and southwest of Logjam Lumberyard.

If you need to get there for the Week 11 challenge specifically, you'll first want to grab a quadcrasher. The nearest spawn point for these four-wheelers is going to be a gas station. You can find one west of Camp Cuddle or another west of Logjam Lumberyard, just as two nearby examples. Quadcrashers are built to scale basically any incline, and their super-powered boosters make it easy should you be moving too slowly. Just be sure not to overdo it--the launch on these things is remarkable, but can be more than you need to reach Pinnacle Peak.

Once you're there, you may want to jump down into Covert Cavern as it's loaded with chests. Be mindful of the IO guards and their leader Gunnar patrolling though. They'll shoot you on sight. Don't miss the rest of the Week 11 challenges, like dueling one of a handful of Season 1 NPCs.