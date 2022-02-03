Where Is Mighty Monument In Fortnite?

It's Week 9 in Fortnite, and among a host of other challenges you can do to unlock everything new this week--like Haven Masks--you can also finally unlock The Foundation, The Rock's Fortnite hero (or villain). But one of those challenges requires you to chase down a specific landmark, Mighty Monument, which you may not know by name. Unless you're brand-new to Fortnite, however, you've been there by now. Here's what to look for and how to easily complete the rest of this quest too.

Fortnite Mighty Monument

The clue to find Mighty Monument is right in its name. Recall any grand statues of mighty-looking characters on the island this season? Yeah, Mighty Monument is the statue of The Foundation, which you'll find on the eastern coast by Sanctuary. To visit it, simply approach closely enough until your quest tracker updates. That's it! You'll have visited Mighty Monument, and be at lest one third of your way to finish off a specific Foundation challenge.

In order to finish this whole challenge, you'll need to also visit one Seven Outpost as well as Sanctuary, the natural residence to The Seven. While Seven Outposts are scattered all across the island, Mighty Monument and Sanctuary are both right next to the one on the east coast.

Mighty Monument is the can't-miss statue of The Foundation.

Therefore, the best way to finish this challenge quickly is to drop out of the Battle Bus onto the Seven Outpost which is farthest east, then head west to the statue, then a bit more west to Sanctuary. At the base of Mighty Monument is a strong gust of vertical wind too, so use that to propel yourself back into the air and glide over to Sanctuary to do this whole challenge in about 60 seconds.

Once you're done with that, you'll be one step closer to gathering all Foundation cosmetics. But don't forget about the new Haven Masks too, which arrived as part of the Fortnite 19.20 patch.