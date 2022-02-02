Where Is Impossible Rock In Fortnite?

With the Fortnite 19.20 patch has come a lot of new content. You've got Haven's Masks, The Foundation challenges, and the new Covert Cavern POI just to name a few, but sneaking in with these marquee changes is a laundry list of new daily challenges that may appear in your challenge menu on any given day. One of these new recurring challenges asks you to land at Impossible Rock, but that's a landmark many aren't familiar with. In this quick guide, we'll show you to find Impossible Rock in Fortnite so you can earn your daily XP boost and get back in the action.

Fortnite - Impossible Rock location

The name of Impossible Rock is certainly a hint, but Fortnite has long been home to some physics-defying terrain, so you maybe can't narrow things down on name alone. To land at Impossible Rock, head out of the Battle Bus and head toward the southeast region of the island--the clay-colored desert biome. Look for the huge, flat rock formation with things such as a house, a camper, and a zipline on top of it. North of Chonker's Speedway and west of Condo Canyon, that's Impossible Rock.

But do they sell Impossible burgers?

All you'll need to do is land on it and you'll check off the related daily challenge for 750 XP. You can do this straight from the Battle Bus or even from a launch pad should you happen to find and use one. Remember that your first three daily challenges of any given day reward you with a bonus 15,000 XP each, so if this one comes up in your queue, it's a quick and easy way to finish off one of those. Also recall that since Chapter 2, Season 8, Fortnite has featured Party Quests, which means you can complete any of the dailies available to your squad and everyone will earn the XP. With that in mind, it need not even be you who lands at Impossible Rock--it just has to be someone on your team.

Impossible Rock has some foraged items in the garden, a few chests in the house and camper, and that aforementioned zipline for a quick getaway when you're all loaded up. As a bonus, it's also not far from a reliable spawn point for Spider-Man's Web Shooters, which have quickly become one of the most beloved items in Fortnite history.