Where Are Ziplines In Fortnite?

Week 10 in Fortnite is here, and while most of the challenges are pretty straightforward, there is one that could easily zip right past you. Ziplines are an underrated aspect of Fortnite but they’re often only used for quick escape or traversal. Using three different ziplines in a single match is much easier than you’d think though. In fact, you don’t even need to touch the ground.

Ziplines are located in a few different places across the island but none compare to The Daily Bugle. Skip the stairs and all the fuss; instead head straight there from the Battle Bus. It’s faster--and you can land straight onto the highest zipline. This is where the fun begins.

There are several ziplines in The Daily Bugle area, and they’re all in close proximity to each other. If you’d like, and if you’re as graceful as Jill Valentine, you can jump, turn, and drop back and forth between several ziplines--all without ever stopping, dropping, or touching the ground. The challenge only calls for zipping on three different lines in a single match but it’s hard to stop once you’re hooked. The Daily Bugle’s zipline system feels pretty reminiscent of Columbia’s, the floating sky city featured in BioShock Infinite.

Tackle this challenge when the path of the Battle Bus is further away from The Daily Bugle if you’d like to make it easier. If you prefer more of a hot drop with some action then wait for a path to fly right over Spider-Man’s workplace. Come back and do sky battles with everyone once you’re 25,000 XP richer.

Jill Valentine approaches the ivory towers of The Daily Bugle.

And of course, you can always walk, drive, or even web-sling your way over to The Daily Bugle at any time during a match. Arriving with full shields and a Machine Pistol will make it easier to stay safe while zipping around The Daily Bugle’s buildings.

Don’t waste your time running to the top of any of the buildings or even with building stairs. Run up one of the surrounding mountains that surround The Daily Bugle’s area. It’s faster and you can loot a building from the rooftop down once you’ve finished with a carefully executed jump.

Make a note of the spider-webs spread placed throughout the play area as well. These can come in handy if you fall, saving you from fall damage or taking an L, which could mean starting all the way back at the Battle Bus. The presence of webs also indicates Spider-Man's Web Shooters are nearby, unless another looper has beaten you to them.

