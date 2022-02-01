When Is The Next Steam Sale? Dates For Summer Sale And More Revealed

It wasn't that long ago that we had to make educated predictions or uncover leaks to learn when the next big Steam sale would start. Lately, Valve has been making that information public, and now we know the entire sale schedule through July 2022. This includes the Summer Sale, one of Steam's largest sales each year. The Summer Sale will run from June 23 to July 7.

In addition to the Summer Sale, there will be plenty of smaller scale sales running over the next few months, each of which will have a specific theme. Here's the full schedule:

Next Fest: February 21-28

As you can see, there will be two Next Fest events. These are week-long events mainly focused on upcoming games. Fans will be able to watch developer livestreams throughout Next Fest and check out hundreds of demos for games that are releasing on Steam.

If you're looking for something new to play on PC right now, Steam's Lunar Year Sale is still running until February 3. The sale includes hundreds of discounts, including big savings on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Doom Eternal, Horizon Zero Dawn, Disco Elysium, and much more.