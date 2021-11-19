When Does Halo Infinite Unlock: Release Times By Region Explained

Halo Infinite's campaign is scheduled to release very soon, and the competitive multiplayer component is already out in beta right now. If you're looking to step back into Master Chief's Spartan suit and take the fight to the Banished, 343 Industries has shared the game's exact unlock time. So, when does Halo Infinite unlock, and does it vary by region? We break it all down below.

Halo Infinite Unlock Time

Find out exactly when #HaloInfinite releases in your region: pic.twitter.com/YSLmqi4MI5 — Halo (@Halo) November 19, 2021

Halo Infinite is using a global release model. This means that Halo Infinite's release time is simultaneous on December 8 rather than a "rolling" model like some other games use. The major time zones are outlined here:

Note that the official map uses CST for New York. This is almost certainly an error.

10 AM PT

1 PM ET

3 PM DRT

8 PM GMT

9 PM MSK

7 PM CET

Halo Infinite sees the Master Chief land on the mysterious Zeta Halo ring, a mysterious world that is largely under the control of the Banished faction. Despite its connections to the other games, it's considered a "spiritual reboot" because of the similarities in tone and premise as the original 2001 game--that game came out 20 years ago, and the free-to-play multiplayer for Infinite launched as a celebratory surprise. You can read our thoughts so far in the Halo Infinite campaign preview and check out the latest multiplayer patch notes.