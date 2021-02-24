When Does Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Go Live?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will begin its Season 2 very soon, but just when exactly will we be able to play it? Season 2 for both games officially begins on February 25 at 12 AM ET, or 9 PM PT on February 24. However, the content varies a little bit based on the game you're playing. It introduces new multiplayer modes and maps, new weapons, and new zombie-themed challenges across both games.

In the case of Call of Duty: Warzone, there's a rolling update happening on February 24 between 9 PM PT and 11 PM PT. The Outbreak content will last until March 5, so you won't want to wait to try it out.

For Black Ops Cold War, updates are also rolling out to prepare for the full Season 2 launch, and you can gain immediate access to the new Death Machine scorestreak reward as well as other minor cosmetic additions.

What's In Season 2?

You can check out a full breakdown of the Season 2 update, including the patch notes. Along with the addition of the Apocalypse map, Gun Game, new featured playlists, Death Machine, and Outbreak, the update also makes several changes to League Play and other quality-of-life changes across nearly every aspect of both games. Even Dead Ops Arcade 3 got some love with changes to events and a number of gameplay fixes.