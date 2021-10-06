Metroid Dread Review Battlefield 2042 Cross-Play Far Cry 6 Release Time New Ghost Recon Project Battlefield 2042 Beta October Game Pass Games
When Does Back 4 Blood Unlock?

See the early access and standard edition release dates.

If you missed Back 4 Blood's open beta back in August, your chance to purchase and experience the full game is coming soon. The exact date and time you can get your hands on the game will depend on what version you bought.

Release Dates

Early access on October 7 is available for people who purchased the Ultimate or Deluxe version.

  • Xbox / Windows / PlayStation: 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET
  • Steam / EGS: 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET

The standard edition of Back 4 Blood launches worldwide on October 12.

  • Xbox / Windows / PlayStation: 12 AM local time
  • Steam / EGS: Varies by country. US release will be 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. See map below for other locations.

Note: If you're accessing Back 4 Blood from the Xbox Game Pass, you will not get early access. Only the standard edition is available through the subscription service, so Game Pass owners can play Back 4 Blood on October 12.

If you're a player transitioning from beta to the full released game, know that progress from any beta gameplay will not carry over. You'll need to start anew.

Back 4 Blood is made by Turtle Rock Studios and is similar to Left 4 Dead. The core gameplay revolves around fighting hordes of zombie-like monsters called Ridden--once-humans who have become infested by a parasite. The game will include both a co-op story campaign and a competitive multiplayer mode.

