When Does Apex Legends Season 13 Start?

Find out when you can dive into another season in Respawn's popular battle royale.

By on

Comments

All of the focus may be on the new Warriors Collection Event currently taking place during Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance, but that's not stopping most fans from wondering what Respawn has planned next for their beloved battle royale game in the next season. Season 13 will no doubt bring plenty of balance changes, a new character, new events, and more--but when can we expect to dive in?

Apex Legends seasons run for three months each to allow for a total of four seasons per year. Since Season 12 began on February 8, 2022, Respawn is expected to launch Season 13 on May 3. Of course, that date is barring an unexpected delay that could arise for any number of reasons. Season delays have happened in the past, so it's not completely out of the question, but it remains an unlikely scenario.

As for what to expect in Season 13, there's very little concrete information. Early rumors and leaks hint at the introduction of a new legend, Blisk, who may be able to summon a titan that could aid in battle or scan the environment. Additionally, Loba is anticipated to be the next legend to receive an heirloom.

As for now, Season 12 continues to barrel forward with the limited-time return of the fan-favorite Control mode and the introduction of drone specialist Crypto's long-awaited heirloom.

