What's Up Doc? Roy Halladay Is Latest Boss In MLB The Show 22

If you're feeling a little under the weather, it's time to visit the Doc. Legendary starting pitcher Roy Halladay is the latest featured boss in MLB The Show 22, arriving to the game on all platforms today in order to frustrate hitters with masterful sinkers.

Joined by some of his former Phillies teammates in the 3rd Featured Program beginning at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET today, the 94-rated Roy Halladay will be available by earning gameplay XP across MLB The Show 22's various modes. It's a limited-time program, so you'll have to earn the late great Halladay over the next few weeks in order to use him.

Our new Featured Program has arrived. 🙌🙌🙌

Please welcome Roy Halladay & Friends to #MLBTheShow 22! pic.twitter.com/ZJODzgeISs — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 20, 2022

As a starter for the Blue Jays and Phillies from 1998 until 2013, Roy Halladay dominated in both the American League and National League with pinpoint control. Despite not overpowering hitters with velocity, the movement on his pitches made it nearly impossible to make solid contact. Tragically, Halladay died when the seaplane he was piloting crashed in late 2017, just four years after he retired. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame two years later, in his first year of eligibility.

A gameplay update for MLB The Show 22 arrived on May 20, as well, fixing several bugs and tweaking certain elements of on-the-field play. One of the biggest is limiting players to checking the pitch types of an opponent once per pitch, with a three-second time limit preventing them from indefinitely pausing the game. It's the sixth game update to release since MLB The Show 22 launched in April on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch systems.