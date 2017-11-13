What's New On Netflix This Week: Marvel's The Punisher, Longmire Season 6, And More
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, the behind-the-scenes look at Man on the Moon, will also release.
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week, there are several new additions coming to Netflix for your streaming pleasure. Among the titles being added this week are the movie Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, new seasons of Longmire and Spirit: Riding Free, plus the documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton, which goes behind the scenes of the Andy Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon. Most importantly, this week will see the release of the first season of Marvel's The Punisher.
The Punisher is the Netflix's latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows the story of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) as he sets out to avenge the death of his family. The character was originally introduced in the second season of Daredevil, as he worked both with and against Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in his fight against the Hand. The Punisher won't be on Netflix until Friday, November 17. However, if GameSpot's review is any indication, it'll be worth the wait.
The sixth and final season of Longmire will also be released on Friday. The modern western first debuted on A&E in 2012, where it ran for three seasons. After its initial cancellation, the series was picked up by Netflix and has run an additional three seasons. The final season will consist of ten episodes, giving Longmire an opportunity to wrap up the stories it tells with its characters.
You can take a look at all of Netflix's new offerings for the week below. You can also see everything the streamer is gaining and losing in November.
November 12
- Long Time Running
November 13
- Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
November 14
- DeRay Davis: How To Act Black (Netflix Original)
- Hickok
November 15
- Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
November 16
- 9
November 17
- A Christmas Prince (Netflix Original)
- Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton (Netflix Original)
- Longmire: Final Season (Netflix Original)
- Luna Petunia: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Marvel’s The Punisher (Netflix Original)
- Mudbound (Netflix Original)
- Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
- Santa Claws
- Shot in the Dark: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Join the conversation