What's New On Netflix This Week: Marvel's The Punisher, Longmire Season 6, And More

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week, there are several new additions coming to Netflix for your streaming pleasure. Among the titles being added this week are the movie Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, new seasons of Longmire and Spirit: Riding Free, plus the documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton, which goes behind the scenes of the Andy Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon. Most importantly, this week will see the release of the first season of Marvel's The Punisher.

The Punisher is the Netflix's latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows the story of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) as he sets out to avenge the death of his family. The character was originally introduced in the second season of Daredevil, as he worked both with and against Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in his fight against the Hand. The Punisher won't be on Netflix until Friday, November 17. However, if GameSpot's review is any indication, it'll be worth the wait.

The sixth and final season of Longmire will also be released on Friday. The modern western first debuted on A&E in 2012, where it ran for three seasons. After its initial cancellation, the series was picked up by Netflix and has run an additional three seasons. The final season will consist of ten episodes, giving Longmire an opportunity to wrap up the stories it tells with its characters.

You can take a look at all of Netflix's new offerings for the week below. You can also see everything the streamer is gaining and losing in November.

