What's New On Netflix For September 2017

There's just over a week left in August, which means it's nearly time for a new slate of content to arrive on Netflix. The streaming service has announced all of the new titles coming to the service, as well as everything that's on its way out.

Most notable for video game fans is Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light. The original series was announced earlier this year (when it carried the much funnier subtitle Daddy of Light) and is set both inside and outside of the MMO. It tells the story of a father and son who play the game together without the father knowing who his in-game companion is. Season 1 debuts on September 1.

That same day, you'll be able to watch Gangs of New York and all four Jaws films, as well as Pulp Fiction. Other notable additions throughout the month include Season 4 of BoJack Horseman and Season 7 of The Walking Dead (September 8); Season 7 of Portlandia (September 9); Beauty and the Beast (September 19); and Season 3 of Gotham (September 21).

On the departures side, the first two seasons of Wilfred, The Batman Seasons 1-5, and A Nightmare on Elm Street disappear on September 1. CSI: Miami and all 10 seasons of its incredible one-liners go away on September.

Arriving on Netflix, September 2017

September 1

Amores Perros

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney's Hercules

Disney's Mulan

Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

The Last Shaman

Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Little Evil (Netflix original film)

The Lost Brother

Maniac, Season 1

Narcos, Season 3 (Netflix original)

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface (Netflix original)

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She's Gotta Have It

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs, Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

September 2

Vincent N Roxxy

September 4

Graduation

September 5

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix original)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 6

A Good American

Hard Tide

September 7

The Blacklist, Season 4

September 8

#realityhigh (Netflix original film)

Apaches, Season 1

BoJack Horseman, Season 4 (Netflix original)

The Confession Tapes, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix original)

Fire Chasers, Season 1

Greenhouse Academy, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix original)

Spirit: Riding Free, Season 2 (Netflix original)

The Walking Dead, Season 7

September 9

Portlandia, Season 7

September 11

The Forgotten

September 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix original)

September 13

Ghost of the Mountains

Offspring, Season 7

September 14

Disney's Pocahontas

September 15

American Vandal, Season 1 (Netflix original)

First They Killed My Father (Netflix original film)

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix original)

Rumble

Strong Island (Netflix original)

VeggieTales in the City, Season 2 (Netflix original)

September 18

Call the Midwife, series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

September 19

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix original)

Love, Sweat and Tears

September 20

Carol

September 21

Gotham, Season 3

September 22

Fuller House, new episodes (Netflix original)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix original)

The Samaritan

September 23

Alien Arrival

September 25

Dark Matter, Season 3

September 26

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix original)

September 27

Absolutely Anything

September 29

Big Mouth, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Club de Cuervos, Season 3 (Netflix original)

Gerald's Game (Netflix original film)

Real Rob, Season 2 (Netflix original)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Our Souls at Night (Netflix original film)

September 30

Murder Maps, Season 3

Leaving Netflix, September 2017

September 1

The Batman, Seasons 1-5

Better Off Ted, Season 2

The Deep End, Season 1

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

The Omen

A Nightmare on Elm Street

RV

Something's Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

Wilfred, Seasons 1-2

September 3

Drumline: A New Beat

September 4

The A-List

September 5

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor's New Groove

September 9

Teen Beach 2

September 10

Army Wives, Seasons 1-7

September 11

Terra Nova, Season 1

September 15

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

September 16

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day

September 19

Persons Unknown, Season 1

September 20

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope, season 1

September 22

Philomena

September 24

Déjà Vu

September 26

A Gifted Man, Season 1

Sons of Tucson, Season 1

CSI: Miami, Seasons 1-10

September 30