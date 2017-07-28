What's New On Netflix For August 2017
August approaches.
With just a few days left in July, streaming giant Netflix has announced all of the movies and TV shows coming to the service for August, along with a list of what's leaving next month.
Some of the notable additions for August 1 include The Matrix trilogy, Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, and the Will Smith movie Wild West West. Also due out in August is the Michael Keaton McDonald's movie The Founder (August 2), the third season of the Netflix original Voltron (August 4), and the card-counting movie 21 (August 15).
Other high-profile new releases include the Netflix originals The Defenders (August 18) and Death Note (August 25).
As for what's leaving Netflix, movies that leave the service on August 1 include Babe and Zack and Miri Make a Porno, while Superbad leaves Netflix on August 4. American Dad seasons 1-4 are leaving on August 15, while seasons 1-7 of The League leave on August 30.
You can see the full rundown of what's coming to and leaving Netflix below for the US specifically, as rounded up and compiled by GameSpot sister site CNET. Check out the stories linked below to see the coming and going lists for Hulu and Amazon.
Arriving on Netflix, August 2017
August 1
- A Cinderella Story
- The Addams Family
- The Astronaut's Wife
- Bad Santa
- The Bomb
- Cloud Atlas
- Crematorium, season 1
- Everyone's Hero
- Funny Games (US)
- The Hollywood Masters, season 1
- Innerspace
- Jackie Brown
- The Last Mimzy
- Lord of War
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Maz Jobrani: Immigrant (Netflix original)
- Nola Circus
- The Number 23
- Opening Night
- Practical Magic
- The Royal House of Windsor, season 1
- Sleepy Hollow
- Small Soldiers
- Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Tie The Knot
- The Truth About Alcohol
- The Wedding Party
- Who Gets the Dog?
- Wild Wild West
August 2
- The Founder
- Jab We Met
August 3
- The Invisible Guardian
- Sing
August 4
- Icarus (Netflix original)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 3 (Netflix original)
- Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, season 1 (Netflix original)
August 5
- Holes
August 8
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 7 episodes 1-13
August 9
- Black Site Delta
August 10
- Diary of an Exorcist - Zero
August 11
- Atypical, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, season 3 (Netflix original)
- Naked (Netflix original film)
- True and The Rainbow Kingdom, season 1 (Netflix original)
- White Gold (Netflix original)
August 13
- Arthur and the Invisibles
- Hot Property
- Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
August 14
- The Outcasts
- Urban Hymn
August 15
- 21
- Barbeque
- Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo (Netflix original)
- A New Economy
- All These Sleepless Nights
- Donald Cried
- Murderous Affair, season 1
- My Ex-Ex
- The Sweet Life
August 16
- Gold
August 18
- Dinotrux, season 5 (Netflix original)
- Glitter Force Doki Doki, season 1 (Netflix original)
- I Am Sam
- Marvel's The Defenders, season 1 (Netflix original)
- What Happened to Monday (Netflix original film)
August 19
- Hide and Seek
August 20
- Camera Store
- August 21
- AWOL
- Bad Rap
- Beautiful Creatures
- Gomorrah, season 2
- Unacknowledged
August 22
- Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Netflix original)
- Sadie's Last Days on Earth
August 23
- Feel Rich
August 25
- Disjointed: Part 1 (Netflix original)
- Death Note (Netflix original film)
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, season 5 (Netflix original)
- Once Upon a Time, season 6
August 29
- Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
- The Good Place, season 1
- Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Netflix original)
August 31
- Be Afraid
Leaving Netflix, August 2017
August 1
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- Justice League Unlimited, seasons 1-2
- Justice League, seasons 1-2
- Babe
- Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
- Babe: Pig in the City
- Beneath the Helmet
- Black Widow
- The Delivery Man, season 1
- The Diabolical
- Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
- Electric Slide
- Elizabethtown
- From the Terrace
- From Time to Time
- Goodbye World
- The Heavy Water War, season 1
- Horsemen
- The Hunt, season 1
- Hunter X Hunter, seasons 1-5
- Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
- The Little Engine That Could
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Malibu's Most Wanted
- Prefontaine
- Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
- Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
- Teacher's Pet
- The Verdict
- Young Justice, seasons 1-2
- Young@Heart
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
August 4
- Superbad
August 5
- Pelican Dreams
- Personal Gold: An Underdog Story
August 6
- Human Capital
- The Spoils of Babylon, season 1
August 9
- The Five Venoms
August 10
- Dope
August 11
- Four Blood Moons
- Jesus People: The Movie
- Patch Town
- Two Days, One Night
August 14
- Drones
- Food Matters
August 15
- American Dad!, seasons 1-4
- To Kill a Mockingbird
- Changing Seas, seasons 3-6
- Close Quarter Battle, season 1
- The New Frontier, season 1
- Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries, season 1
August 23
- The Summer of Sangaile
August 24
- Gun Woman
August 25
- The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
- October Gale
- Paratodos
August 28
- Revenge, seasons 1-4
August 30
- The League, seasons 1-7
August 31
- Space Warriors
