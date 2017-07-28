What's New On Netflix For August 2017

August approaches.

Last updated by on

3 Comments

With just a few days left in July, streaming giant Netflix has announced all of the movies and TV shows coming to the service for August, along with a list of what's leaving next month.

Some of the notable additions for August 1 include The Matrix trilogy, Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, and the Will Smith movie Wild West West. Also due out in August is the Michael Keaton McDonald's movie The Founder (August 2), the third season of the Netflix original Voltron (August 4), and the card-counting movie 21 (August 15).

Other high-profile new releases include the Netflix originals The Defenders (August 18) and Death Note (August 25).

As for what's leaving Netflix, movies that leave the service on August 1 include Babe and Zack and Miri Make a Porno, while Superbad leaves Netflix on August 4. American Dad seasons 1-4 are leaving on August 15, while seasons 1-7 of The League leave on August 30.

You can see the full rundown of what's coming to and leaving Netflix below for the US specifically, as rounded up and compiled by GameSpot sister site CNET. Check out the stories linked below to see the coming and going lists for Hulu and Amazon.

Arriving on Netflix, August 2017

August 1

  • A Cinderella Story
  • The Addams Family
  • The Astronaut's Wife
  • Bad Santa
  • The Bomb
  • Cloud Atlas
  • Crematorium, season 1
  • Everyone's Hero
  • Funny Games (US)
  • The Hollywood Masters, season 1
  • Innerspace
  • Jackie Brown
  • The Last Mimzy
  • Lord of War
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • Maz Jobrani: Immigrant (Netflix original)
  • Nola Circus
  • The Number 23
  • Opening Night
  • Practical Magic
  • The Royal House of Windsor, season 1
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Small Soldiers
  • Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Tie The Knot
  • The Truth About Alcohol
  • The Wedding Party
  • Who Gets the Dog?
  • Wild Wild West

August 2

  • The Founder
  • Jab We Met

August 3

  • The Invisible Guardian
  • Sing

August 4

  • Icarus (Netflix original)
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 3 (Netflix original)
  • Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, season 1 (Netflix original)

August 5

  • Holes

August 8

  • My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 7 episodes 1-13

August 9

  • Black Site Delta

August 10

  • Diary of an Exorcist - Zero

August 11

  • Atypical, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, season 3 (Netflix original)
  • Naked (Netflix original film)
  • True and The Rainbow Kingdom, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • White Gold (Netflix original)

August 13

  • Arthur and the Invisibles
  • Hot Property
  • Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

August 14

  • The Outcasts
  • Urban Hymn

August 15

  • 21
  • Barbeque
  • Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo (Netflix original)
  • A New Economy
  • All These Sleepless Nights
  • Donald Cried
  • Murderous Affair, season 1
  • My Ex-Ex
  • The Sweet Life

August 16

  • Gold

August 18

  • Dinotrux, season 5 (Netflix original)
  • Glitter Force Doki Doki, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • I Am Sam
  • Marvel's The Defenders, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • What Happened to Monday (Netflix original film)

August 19

  • Hide and Seek

August 20

  • Camera Store
  • August 21
  • AWOL
  • Bad Rap
  • Beautiful Creatures
  • Gomorrah, season 2
  • Unacknowledged

August 22

  • Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Netflix original)
  • Sadie's Last Days on Earth

August 23

  • Feel Rich

August 25

  • Disjointed: Part 1 (Netflix original)
  • Death Note (Netflix original film)
  • DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, season 5 (Netflix original)
  • Once Upon a Time, season 6

August 29

  • Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
  • The Good Place, season 1
  • Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Netflix original)

August 31

  • Be Afraid

Leaving Netflix, August 2017

August 1

  • 10 Things I Hate About You
  • Justice League Unlimited, seasons 1-2
  • Justice League, seasons 1-2
  • Babe
  • Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
  • Babe: Pig in the City
  • Beneath the Helmet
  • Black Widow
  • The Delivery Man, season 1
  • The Diabolical
  • Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
  • Electric Slide
  • Elizabethtown
  • From the Terrace
  • From Time to Time
  • Goodbye World
  • The Heavy Water War, season 1
  • Horsemen
  • The Hunt, season 1
  • Hunter X Hunter, seasons 1-5
  • Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
  • The Little Engine That Could
  • The Lizzie McGuire Movie
  • Malibu's Most Wanted
  • Prefontaine
  • Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
  • Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
  • Teacher's Pet
  • The Verdict
  • Young Justice, seasons 1-2
  • Young@Heart
  • Zack and Miri Make a Porno

August 4

  • Superbad

August 5

  • Pelican Dreams
  • Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

August 6

  • Human Capital
  • The Spoils of Babylon, season 1

August 9

  • The Five Venoms

August 10

  • Dope

August 11

  • Four Blood Moons
  • Jesus People: The Movie
  • Patch Town
  • Two Days, One Night

August 14

  • Drones
  • Food Matters

August 15

  • American Dad!, seasons 1-4
  • To Kill a Mockingbird
  • Changing Seas, seasons 3-6
  • Close Quarter Battle, season 1
  • The New Frontier, season 1
  • Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries, season 1

August 23

  • The Summer of Sangaile

August 24

  • Gun Woman

August 25

  • The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
  • October Gale
  • Paratodos

August 28

  • Revenge, seasons 1-4

August 30

  • The League, seasons 1-7

August 31

  • Space Warriors
    •   View Comments (3)
    Join the conversation
    There are 3 comments about this story
    Load Comments (3)