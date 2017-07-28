What's New On Netflix For August 2017

With just a few days left in July, streaming giant Netflix has announced all of the movies and TV shows coming to the service for August, along with a list of what's leaving next month.

Some of the notable additions for August 1 include The Matrix trilogy, Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, and the Will Smith movie Wild West West. Also due out in August is the Michael Keaton McDonald's movie The Founder (August 2), the third season of the Netflix original Voltron (August 4), and the card-counting movie 21 (August 15).

Other high-profile new releases include the Netflix originals The Defenders (August 18) and Death Note (August 25).

As for what's leaving Netflix, movies that leave the service on August 1 include Babe and Zack and Miri Make a Porno, while Superbad leaves Netflix on August 4. American Dad seasons 1-4 are leaving on August 15, while seasons 1-7 of The League leave on August 30.

You can see the full rundown of what's coming to and leaving Netflix below for the US specifically, as rounded up and compiled by GameSpot sister site CNET. Check out the stories linked below to see the coming and going lists for Hulu and Amazon.

Arriving on Netflix, August 2017

August 1

A Cinderella Story

The Addams Family

The Astronaut's Wife

Bad Santa

The Bomb

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium, season 1

Everyone's Hero

Funny Games (US)

The Hollywood Masters, season 1

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

The Last Mimzy

Lord of War

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant (Netflix original)

Nola Circus

The Number 23

Opening Night

Practical Magic

The Royal House of Windsor, season 1

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ, season 1 (Netflix original)

Tie The Knot

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West

August 2

The Founder

Jab We Met

August 3

The Invisible Guardian

Sing

August 4

Icarus (Netflix original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 3 (Netflix original)

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, season 1 (Netflix original)

August 5

Holes

August 8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 7 episodes 1-13

August 9

Black Site Delta

August 10

Diary of an Exorcist - Zero

August 11

Atypical, season 1 (Netflix original)

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, season 3 (Netflix original)

Naked (Netflix original film)

True and The Rainbow Kingdom, season 1 (Netflix original)

White Gold (Netflix original)

August 13

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

August 14

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

August 15

21

Barbeque

Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo (Netflix original)

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair, season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life

August 16

Gold

August 18

Dinotrux, season 5 (Netflix original)

Glitter Force Doki Doki, season 1 (Netflix original)

I Am Sam

Marvel's The Defenders, season 1 (Netflix original)

What Happened to Monday (Netflix original film)

August 19

Hide and Seek

August 20

Camera Store

August 21

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah, season 2

Unacknowledged

August 22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Netflix original)

Sadie's Last Days on Earth

August 23

Feel Rich

August 25

Disjointed: Part 1 (Netflix original)

Death Note (Netflix original film)

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, season 5 (Netflix original)

Once Upon a Time, season 6

August 29

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

The Good Place, season 1

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Netflix original)

August 31

Be Afraid

Leaving Netflix, August 2017

August 1

10 Things I Hate About You

Justice League Unlimited, seasons 1-2

Justice League, seasons 1-2

Babe

Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4

Babe: Pig in the City

Beneath the Helmet

Black Widow

The Delivery Man, season 1

The Diabolical

Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry

Electric Slide

Elizabethtown

From the Terrace

From Time to Time

Goodbye World

The Heavy Water War, season 1

Horsemen

The Hunt, season 1

Hunter X Hunter, seasons 1-5

Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster

The Little Engine That Could

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Malibu's Most Wanted

Prefontaine

Russell Brand: End the Drugs War

Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery

Teacher's Pet

The Verdict

Young Justice, seasons 1-2

Young@Heart

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

August 4

Superbad

August 5

Pelican Dreams

Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

August 6

Human Capital

The Spoils of Babylon, season 1

August 9

The Five Venoms

August 10

Dope

August 11

Four Blood Moons

Jesus People: The Movie

Patch Town

Two Days, One Night

August 14

Drones

Food Matters

August 15

American Dad!, seasons 1-4

To Kill a Mockingbird

Changing Seas, seasons 3-6

Close Quarter Battle, season 1

The New Frontier, season 1

Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries, season 1

August 23

The Summer of Sangaile

August 24

Gun Woman

August 25

The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq

October Gale

Paratodos

August 28

Revenge, seasons 1-4

August 30

The League, seasons 1-7

August 31