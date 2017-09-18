What's New On Hulu In October

Video streaming giant Hulu has announced all of the TV shows and movies coming to the platform and leaving it in October.

Among the notable additions include the Oscar-winning movie Philadelphia and the Adam Sandler/Drew Barrymore comedy 50 First Dates. The Michael Crichton movie Congo, the Matthew Broderick comedy classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and the Stephen King horror film Carrie are also coming to Hulu in October. Additionally, Adventure Time's ninth season hits on October 21 and the excellent sci-fi movie Arrival lands on October 28.

As for what's leaving Hulu in October, now is your last chance to watch Apocalypse Now, Big Fish, Kingpin, Hitch, Joe Dirt, Sahara, Shooter, and Surf's Up, as they're all leaving the site in October.

Competing platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have not yet announced their coming-and-going lists for October 2017. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

What's Coming To Hulu On October 1

60 Days In: Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)

Alone: Complete Seasons 1-2 (History)

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 1 & 11 (History)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 11 (History)

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1 & 9 (History)

Born this Way: Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)

Bring It!: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Lifetime)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 14-16 (Food Network)

Counting Cars: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 1 & 6 (Lifetime)

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)

The First 48: Complete Seasons 6, 16-17 (A&E)

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1-3 (History)

Hoarders: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

House Hunters: Complete Season 7 (HGTV)

Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1-2 (History)

Prison Break: Complete Seasons 1-5 (FOX)

Property Brothers: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)

The Rap Game: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Lifetime)

Saving Hope: Complete Season 5 (eOne)

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-2 (HGTV)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

50 First Dates (2004)

6 Dead Souls (2010)

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

A Long Walk Home (1990)

Abduction of Jennifer Grayson (2017)

Across the Great Divide (1976)

Across the Universe (2007)

The Adventures of Panda Warrior (2012)

Alice (1990)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Another 9 ½ Weeks (1997)

Arlo: The Burping Pig (2016)

Arthur’s Missing Pal (2006)

Asylum of Darkness (2017)

Bananas (1971)

Bethany (2017)

Blood Ransom (2014)

Blue Chips (1994)

The Bounty (1984)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Broken Mile (2016)

Brotherhood of Justice (1986)

Bubba the Redneck Werewolf (2014)

Butterfly Girl (2014)

Cabin Fear (2017)

Cabin Fever (2002)

Care Bears: Friends Forever (2004)

Care Bears: Magical Adventures (1998)

Carrie (2002)

Carrie 2: The Rage (1999)

Clueless (1995)

The Confession (1999)

Congo (1995)

Covenant (2017)

The Creature Below (2016)

The Crying Game (1992)

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest (2013)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

Deliver Us from Evil (2014)

Deuces Wild (2002)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

The Disappearance of Alice Creed (2009)

The Disembodied (2011)

Election (1999)

Elephant Kingdom (2016)

End of a Gun (2016)

Enemy at the Gate (2001)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Escape From L.A. (1996)

Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007 (2012)

The Faculty (1998)

Fall Time (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Fierce People (2007)

The Final Cut (2004)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

Frances (1982)

Frog Kingdom (2013)

From Dusk till Dawn (1996)

Gandhi (1982)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Ghost World (2001)

Ghosts of Darkness (2017)

Ghoulies (1984)

Ghoulies II (1987)

The Glass Coffin (2017)

Godzilla (1998)

Godzilla 2000 (2000)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Godzilla Vs. Destroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. King Ghidorah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Mothra (1998)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack(2003)

Godzilla: Final Wars (2005)

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2004)

Grease 2 (1982)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Hatchet (2006)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Hellboy (2004)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2008)

High Tension (2003)

The Holiday (2006)

Hostel (2005)

Hostel 2 (2007)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

The Human Stain (2003)

The Hunted (2003)

Hunting Grounds (2017)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jesus’s Son (2000)

Kalifornia (1993)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

A Long Walk Home (1990)

Love Finds You in Valentine (2016)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Maddening (1995)

The Madness of King George (1994)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mousehunt (1997)

New Year’s Evil (1980)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

The One (2001)

Oogieloves: The Big Balloon Adventure (2012)

Out of Time (2003)

Paulie (1998)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Philadelphia (1993)

Pi (1998)

Pieces of April (2003)

Postcards from the Edge (1990)

Pride (2014)

The Punisher (2004)

Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman (2017)

Reds (1981)

Rent (2005)

Road House (1989)

Scream at the Devil (2016)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Southwest of Salem (2016)

Space Guardians (2017)

Species III (2004)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)

The Station Agent (2003)

Swingers (1996)

Teenage Ghost Punk (2017)

This Binary Universe (2012)

The Uninvited (2009)

Under Siege (1992)

U.S vs. John Lennon (2006)

The Velveteen Rabbit (2009)

Volver (2006)

Warpath (1951)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

The Whistleblower (2011)

Yellowbird (2014)

Available October 2

Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 Premiere (FOX)

Family Guy: Season 16 Premiere (FOX)

Ghosted: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Shark Tank: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)

The Simpsons: Season 29 Premiere (FOX)

Ten Days in the Valley: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Toy Box: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Available October 3

American Horror Story: Complete Season 6 (FX)

The Gifted: Series Premiere (FOX)

Lucifer: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

Available October 4

Black-ish: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Fresh off the Boat: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Mayor: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Middle: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)

Bad Frank (2017)

Colossal (2017)

Frontera (2014)

Rapture-Palooza (2013)

The Reagan Show (2017)

Available October 5

The Fog (2005)

Available October 6

Scandal: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

Available October 7

Once Upon a Time: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

Blair Witch (2016)

Available October 9

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 28 Premiere (ABC)

A Long Way Down (2014)

Available October 10

Brotherhood of Blades (2014)

Available October 11

Chance: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Folk Hero & Funny Guy (2016)

The Lookalike (2014)

Available October 12

I Love You, America: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Blind (2017)

I Love You Both (2016)

Available October 14

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Available October 15

Bounce (2000)

Cruel and Unusual (2017)

The Crying Game (1992)

The Fly Room (2014)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Jersey Girl (2004)

Like Water for Chocolate (1992)

Mamaboy (2016)

The Other Dream Team (2012)

Orthodox (2015)

This is Meg (2017)

Undisputed (2002)

Unzipped (1995)

The Whole Truth (2016)

Available October 18

Freakish: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond (2017)

In the Radiant City (2016)

Isolation (2017)

No Way to Live (2016)

Phoenix Forgotten (2017)

Skating to New York (2013)

Available October 21

Adventure Time: Complete Season 9 (Cartoon Network)

Too Funny To Fail (Hulu Original Documentary)

Available October 26

Neon Joe: Complete Season 2 (Adult Swim)

2:22 (2017)

Available October 28

Blindspot: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Arrival (2016)

Available October 29

Catfish: Complete Season 6 (MTV)

Priceless (2016)

That Sugar Film (2014)

Available October 31

Midnight Express (1978)

What's Leaving Hulu In October

October 30

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

Among Friends (2013)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Arthur (1981)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bandits (2001)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bill Durham (1988)

The Blob (1988)

Delta Force (1986)

Dream a Little Dream (1988)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Encino Man (1992)

Fall Time (1993)

Get Well Soon (2002)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Kingpin (1996)

Hammett (1982)

Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)

Hitch (2005)

Joe Dirt (2001)

Killing Zoe (1994)

Outbreak (1995)

Poseidon (2006)

Sacred Ground (1983)

Sahara (2005)

Shooter (2007)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Teen Witch (1989)