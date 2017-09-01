What's New On Hulu For September 2017: More TV Shows And Movies

Hulu has announced what's coming to and leaving the streaming service for September 2017. Starting with what's arriving, some of the movies available now include well-known ones like The Silence of the Lambs, Contact, Robocop, and Hitch.

Other high-profile movies and shows due out in September include the eighth season of Adventure Time, 1977's Freaky Friday, and 2003's version of Freaky Friday on September 2. The Emperor's New Groove arrives on September 5, while Best Picture winner Crash hits on September 6. Season 6 of the Hulu show The Mindy Project arrives on September 12, while Season 21 of South Park comes to Hulu on September 14.

As for what's leaving, now is your last chance to watch Almost Famous, Click, House of the Dead, and Kingpin, as they all will be removed from Hulu on September 30. You can see the full list of what's coming to and leaving Hulu below, along with links to the other major streaming services' new additions and removals.

New On Hulu For September 2017

Available September 1

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Complete Season 13 (E!)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

Addam’s Family Values (1993)

The Addams Family (1991)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

American Loser (2007)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird (1991)

Autopsy (2008)

Barnyard (2006)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Best Seller (1987)

Bio-Dome (1996)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations (2009)

Carrie (1976)

Contact (1997)

The Cove (2009)

The Cup (2012)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Dare Not Walk Alone (2006)

The Dark Half (1993)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Dead Hands Dig Deep (2016)

Defiance (2008)

Down to Earth (2001)

Dr. Strange (2006)

Dying Breed (2009)

Eternity: The Movie (2014)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Fright Night (2011)

The Golden Child (1986)

Gridiron Heroes (2015)

Harriet the Spy (1996)

History of Jazz: Oxygen for the Ears (2012)

Hitch (2005)

Home Sweet Hell (2015)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

The Invincible Iron Man (2007)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1997)

Kill Me, Deadly (2015)

L.A. Twister (2004)

Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last Godfather (2011)

The Levenger Tapes (2011)

The Loved Ones (2012)

Mad Hot Ballroom (2005)

Man About Town (2007)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

Mistress (1992)

The Monster Squad (1987)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nacho Libre (2006)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Object of Beauty (1991)

Offspring (2009)

Ordinary People (1980)

Outbreak (1995)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Poseidon (2006)

Princess Kaiulani (2009)

Pumpkinhead (2009)

The Rage – Carrie 2 (1999)

Red Garters (1954)

Remember the Goal (2016)

Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)

River’s Edge (1987)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Sanctuary (2016)

Secretary (2002)

Shooter (2007)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Silent Hill (2006)

Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists (2000)

Sleepover (2004)

Spring Broke (2011)

Something to Talk About (1995)

Stomp the Yard (2007)

Surfer, Dude (2008)

Switchback (1997)

Tiger Raid (2016)

Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)

Ultimate Avengers 2 (2006)

Ultimate Avengers: The Movie (2006)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Walking Tall (2004)

You Got Served (2004)

You Got Served: Beat the World (2011)

Available September 2

Adventure Time: Complete Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

Ben-Hur (2016)

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Available September 3

The Eye (2008)

Available September 5

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

Insatiable: The Homaro Cantu Story (2017)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

The Lodge (2008)

Returning Citizens (2017)

Survivor (2015)

Available September 6

Crash (2005)

Available September 7

Total Bellas: Season 2 Premiere (E!)

Burden (2017)

Available September 9

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Available September 11

The Orville: Series Premiere (FOX)

Top of the Lake: China Girl: 3 Day Premiere Event (Sundance TV)

Available September 12

The Mindy Project: Season 6 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Filth (2013)

Available September 13

Anomaly (2014)

Once Upon a Time in Shanghai (2015)

Available September 14

South Park: Complete Season 21 (Comedy Central)

Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017)

Available September 15

Good Behavior: Complete Season 1 (TNT)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Child of God (2013)

Endless Love (1981)

The Lookalike (2014)

The Road Within (2014)

Skating to New York (2013)

The Thaw (2009)

These Final Hours (2013)

The Women of Brewster Place (1989)

Available September 16

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Available September 19

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty (2017)

Available September 20

Pirates (2014)

Available September 21

The Commune (2017)

Food Evolution (2016)

Available September 22

Doc McStuffins: Complete Season 4 (Disney Jr.)

Interview with a Hitman (2012)

Kiki (2017)

Killers (2010)

McCanick (2013)

Sword of Vengeance (2015)

Vengeance of an Assassin (2014)

Available September 23

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 3 (Adult Swim)

Available September 25

Miles From Tomorrowland: Complete Season 2 (Disney Jr.)

Power: Complete Season 3 (Starz)

The Double (2013)

Available September 26

The Brave: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

Available September 27

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders: Series Premiere (NBC)

Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Mick: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

This Is Us: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The ABC’s of Death (2012)

Frankie & Alice (2010)

Hammer of the Gods (2013)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

Kiss of the Damned (2012)

Let the Right One In (2008)

Splinter (2008)

Survival of the Dead (2009)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

Available September 28

Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)

Empire: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)

Star: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Dance Flick (2009)

Available September 29

TGIHulu!

Family Matters: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Full House: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Perfect Strangers: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Step By Step: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Chicago Fire: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Ghosted: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Good Place: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Gotham: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Great News: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Superstore: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Will & Grace: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Available September 30

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 17 Premiere (FOX)

The Evil in Us (2017)

Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)

Leaving Hulu For September 2017

September 30

Almost Famous (2000)

Bolero (1984)

Boomerang (1992)

Click (2006)

Dragon Eyes (2012)

El Gringo (2012)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

Free Money (1998)

Godsend (2004)

House of Dead (2003)

House of Dead 2 (2006)

Ingenious (2009)

Kingpin (1996)

The Lucky Ones (2008)

Manhattan (1979)

Payback (1999)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Philly Kid (2012)

Pootie Tang (2001)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Riding in Cars with Boys (2001)

Road House (1989)

Santee (1975)

School Daze (1988)

Silent Hill (2006)

Stash House (2012)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Suicide Kings (1997)

Top Dog (1995)

Transit (2012)

The Water Horse (2007)