What's New On Amazon Prime For June 2017

With May coming to a close, Amazon has now revealed all the shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime for June. As rounded up by GameSpot sister site TV Guide, there are a number of high-profile movies coming soon, including Apocalypse Now, Blue Velvet, and Mr. Mom on June 1.

Ocean's 11 and Ocean's 12 premiere on June 4, while Season 6 of Suits debuts on June 12. Another big-name movie, Star Trek Beyond, will arrive on June 17.

You can see the full rundown of Amazon Prime programming for June 2017 below, as compiled by TV Guide. We will report back with the new additions for Netflix in June when they are announced.

You can see all the TV shows and movies available on Amazon Prime right here.

Amazon Prime Arrivals For June 2017

June 1

2 Days in the Valley

Aeon Flux

All Over the Guy

Apocalypse Now

Apocalypse Now Redux

Black Rain

Blow Out

Blue Velvet

Bolero

Bowling for Columbine

Bruce Lee Superstar

Bullwhip

Burnt Offerings

Chaos

Chinese Hercules

City of Gods

Commando 2: The Black Money Trail

De-Lovely

Desperate Hours

Dragon Eyes

Drunken Arts and Cripped Fist

Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake

El Gringo

The Fatal Flying Guillotine

Fighting of Shaolin Monks

Fire in the Sky

Fled

Gone Baby Gone

Hammett

The Hanoi Hilton

Heartbreakers

Ingenious

The Invincible Armour

Invincible Obsessed Fighter

Lady of Burlesque

The Lady Says No

Lady Windemere's Fan

Little Man Tate

Madame Behave

Magnolia

The Mandarin Mystery

Marihuana

The Mechanic

The Medicine Man

The Memphis Belle

Merry-Go-Round

Million Dollar Kid

Mind Over Murder

Miss Polly

Mission to Glory

The Monster Walks

The Most Dangerous Game

Mr. Mom

Mrs. Scooter

Murder at Midnight

Murder with Music

Night at the Follies

Nomads of the North

The Old Corral

One Exciting Night

One from the Heart

The Out-of-Twoners

Outlaws of Sonora

Over the Top

Palooka

The Patchwork Girl of Oz

Payoff in the Pacific

The Philly Kid

Pinto Rustlers

The President's Mystery

Prison Break

Private Buckaroo

The Queen

The Racketeer

Reaching for the Moon

The Red Rope

Regarding Henry

Revolt of the Zombies

Rex the Devil Horse

Riders of Destiny

Riders of the Whistling Pines

The Road to Hollywood

Roarin Lead

Robin Hood of the Pecos

Romola

Rough Book

The Royal Bed

Saddle Mountain Roundup

The Savage Wild

The Scarlet Letter

Shadows

Shaolin Drunk Fighter

Shaolin vs. Lama

Shivers

Silver Blaze

Silver Horde

Six Gun Trail

Slightly Honorable

St. Benny the Dip

Stash House

The Stranger Woman

Strategic Air Command

Submarine Warfare

Svengali

Swing High, Swing Low

Target for Tonight

Tarzan and the Green Goddess

Tarzan of the Apes

The Salesman

The Tank

The Thief of Bagdad

Those We Love

Tomake Chai

Tormented

Tracker

Transit

True Heart Susie

Tumbleweeds

Wanderers of the West

War Comes to America

Way of the West

West of Nevada

White Orchid

Winterset

Within Our Gates

The Woman in Green

The Woman of the Twon

World Trade Center

Yellowstone

Zis Boom Bah

June 2

Dead Ahead

Noor

So Far

The Closing of Winterland

The Grateful Dead Movie

Truckin' Up to Buffalo

June 4

Urge

June 5

20th Century Women

Arbitrage

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

June 7

Aftershock

Brand New Testament

June 8

Art of the Steal

I Am Not Your Negro

June 9

Girl Most Likely

June 11

Transpecos

June 12

Suits Season 6

June 17

Star Trek Beyond

June 22

Paterson

June 29