What's New On Amazon Prime For August 2017

The end of the month draws near, and that means we'll soon be inundated with lists of what will soon be available through the various streaming services. We have just that for Amazon Prime's August lineup today, with the most notable releases being some of its new original series.

Among those is The Tick (August 25), the new superhero show that first saw a pilot episode released last summer. It stars Peter Serafinowicz in the titular role and follows the story of an "accountant with no superpowers as he teams up with an unlikely superhero to stop villains from taking over." For a better idea of what to expect, you can check out a recent trailer for The Tick; the show itself will be available in HDR for those with compatible displays.

Another new Amazon series is kids show Lost in Oz (August 4), which was written by David Hayter, the longtime Metal Gear Solid voice actor and writer of films like X-Men. There's also Comrade Detective (August 4), a "cop spoof based on the 1980s Romanian TV series--a sleek and gritty police show that promoted Communist ideals and inspired a deep nationalism."

Other additions during August include a pair of Bill and Ted movies (August 1), the first five Saw films (August 1), Superbad (August 4), and Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe (August 17). You can check out a complete list of what's coming in August below.

Amazon Prime Arrivals in August 2017

TV

August 4

Comrade Detective: Season 1

Lost in Oz: Season 1

August 15

Tumble Leaf: Season 3

August 17

Undercover: Season 1

August 21

The Last Ship: Season 4 (episodes arrive one day after TV airing)

August 25

The Tick: Season 1

August 29

Victoria: Season 1

Movies

August 1

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Among Friends

Bad Boys (1983)

Bad Company (1972)

Benny & Joon

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Box of Moonlight

Breakdown (1997)

Charley One-Eye

Criminal Law

The Dead Zone

Eve's Bayou

Far from Home (1989)

Friends and Lovers

The General's Daughter

Ghost

Hannie Caulder

Harsh Times

High Noon

The Mod Squad

New in Town (2009)

Nulee's Gold

Once Bitten

The Pursuit of D.B Cooper

Save the Last Dance

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

Terry Fator: Live in Concert

Wayne's World 2

August 2

Valkyrie

August 4

Superbad

August 5

The Ticket

August 17

Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe

August 19

My Bloody Valentine

August 20

In Secret

August 27

Florence Foster Jenkins

August 29