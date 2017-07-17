What's New On Amazon Prime For August 2017
The Tick headlines the month's additions.
The end of the month draws near, and that means we'll soon be inundated with lists of what will soon be available through the various streaming services. We have just that for Amazon Prime's August lineup today, with the most notable releases being some of its new original series.
Among those is The Tick (August 25), the new superhero show that first saw a pilot episode released last summer. It stars Peter Serafinowicz in the titular role and follows the story of an "accountant with no superpowers as he teams up with an unlikely superhero to stop villains from taking over." For a better idea of what to expect, you can check out a recent trailer for The Tick; the show itself will be available in HDR for those with compatible displays.
Another new Amazon series is kids show Lost in Oz (August 4), which was written by David Hayter, the longtime Metal Gear Solid voice actor and writer of films like X-Men. There's also Comrade Detective (August 4), a "cop spoof based on the 1980s Romanian TV series--a sleek and gritty police show that promoted Communist ideals and inspired a deep nationalism."
Other additions during August include a pair of Bill and Ted movies (August 1), the first five Saw films (August 1), Superbad (August 4), and Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe (August 17). You can check out a complete list of what's coming in August below.
Amazon Prime Arrivals in August 2017
TV
August 4
- Comrade Detective: Season 1
- Lost in Oz: Season 1
August 15
- Tumble Leaf: Season 3
August 17
- Undercover: Season 1
August 21
- The Last Ship: Season 4 (episodes arrive one day after TV airing)
August 25
- The Tick: Season 1
August 29
- Victoria: Season 1
Movies
August 1
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Among Friends
- Bad Boys (1983)
- Bad Company (1972)
- Benny & Joon
- Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
- Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
- Box of Moonlight
- Breakdown (1997)
- Charley One-Eye
- Criminal Law
- The Dead Zone
- Eve's Bayou
- Far from Home (1989)
- Friends and Lovers
- The General's Daughter
- Ghost
- Hannie Caulder
- Harsh Times
- High Noon
- The Mod Squad
- New in Town (2009)
- Nulee's Gold
- Once Bitten
- The Pursuit of D.B Cooper
- Save the Last Dance
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Teen Wolf
- Teen Wolf Too
- Terry Fator: Live in Concert
- Wayne's World 2
August 2
- Valkyrie
August 4
- Superbad
August 5
- The Ticket
August 17
- Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe
August 19
- My Bloody Valentine
August 20
- In Secret
August 27
- Florence Foster Jenkins
August 29
- Gimme Shelter (2013)
