What's New In Movie Digital Downloads And Rentals This Week

It's new releases day on the digital market, and if you're like me, you're probably checking out all the new movie streaming services to see what's new to buy and rent today in the US. This week offered a few new movie releases, one of which won't be on Google Play, at least for a little while.

The biggest releases this week comes from Luc Besson's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which only banked $40 million domestically but pulled $185 million outside of the United States. It is available on Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes but not on Google Play--at times, other services have exclusive windows on new movies. In addition--available on all services today--Charlize Theron's action-spy-thriller Atomic Blonde was also released as well as the comedy Hitman's Bodyguard, which stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds.

On the rental side of things, it's a pretty quiet week. Cars 3 is available as well as the indie comedy Ingrid Goes West, which stars Aubrey Plaza, and it received an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Finally, there are a few worthwhile deals this week, including both Baby Driver and Drive coupled together on Vudu for $22 in the US as well as the fantastic sci-fi action film Demolition Man, which stars Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes for $7 on Google Play.

Movie arrivals on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and Vudu for November 7, 2017:

New to buy:

Atomic Blonde

Birth of the Dragon

Hitman's Bodyguard

Leap!

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (Not available on Google Play yet)

Wind River

New to rent:

Cars 3

The Glass Castle

Ingrid Goes West

Deals: