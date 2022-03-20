What's New In Fortnite Season 2: No Building, New Overshields, And More

After a jarringly quiet lead-up to its launch, Fortnite Season 2 has arrived. Season 2: Resistance sees the Imagined Order complete its comeback to the island, using massive drills to break through the terrain and unload a bevy of troops ready to take Artemis back from The Seven. We've got a complete breakdown of Season 2's new weapons, new vehicles, gameplay changes, new battle pass heroes--including Doctor Strange--and a lot more. Here's your complete overview of Fortnite Season 2.

No building, new overshields, and more

Stunningly, Fortnite Season 2 has launched without building mechanics. That's right, you won't be able to throw up a wall when under fire--at least not yet. According to dataminers, building will return to the game on March 29, but that means for a little over a week, you'll be left to fend for yourself without the help of builds.

To counter that, however, new gameplay mechanics have been introduced. This includes a new tactical sprint--which is used in bursts but faster than regular sprinting--as well as other boons like overshields to extend time-to-kill and a new vaulting mechanic. Since you can't build up to a roof, now you can climb up there by hand.

For now, the mode is considered an LTM, but should it prove popular, we expect Epic may consider keeping it a part of the game going forward. For now though, it's front and center, so get in there and fight without walls, ramps, or cranking 90s--see if you can still notch your Victory Royale without channeling your inner build warrior.

Battle pass

The Fortnite battle pass once again features eight new heroes, including seven unlockable as fast as you choose to get them, and an eighth--Marvel's Prowler--who is this year's midseason skin. Here's the full list of battle pass characters for Season 2 (hint: Prowler isn't the only Marvel hero making his debut). Stick around as we explore the complete battle pass further very soon.

From left: The Origin, Tsuki 2.0, Kiara K.O., Doctor Strange, The Imagined, Prowler, Gunnar, Erisa

Tsuki 2.0

Gunnar

The Imagined

Kiara K.O.

The Origin

Erisa

Doctor Strange

Prowler

How to get Marvel's Prowler

Prowler, one of Spider-Man's foes, is taking up arms for the IO in Season 2, and you can unlock him later this season. As usual, Prowler will come with his own challenges you'll want to complete in order to gather his whole cosmetic set. We'll be diving deeper into unlocking this bonus character later today.

Map changes

The IO is re-establishing a foothold all across the island.

Like every season, Fortnite Season 2 comes with many map changes. The main one this season is new territorial lines established by the IO or the Resistance. New vehicles such as tanks, blimps, and revised helicopters decorate major locations and tip you off as to whether they're occupied by friends or foes. Watch this space as we break down all of Fortnite's map changes soon.

New weapons and items

Combat SMG

A wildly revised loot pool comes along for Fortnite Season 2, bringing out lots of old weapons and introducing several brand-new ones too. Here we'll soon be linking out to all the new weapon and items you'll find as you explore Fortnite Season 2.

Exotics and Mythics

Some players play Fortnite just to see and use the especially rare items. Exotics and Mythics are back for Season 2, and here we'll walk you through all of those you can find, how much they'll cost, and who is selling them--or dropping them when you defeat them.

Omni Sword quests

The Omni Sword can be styled however you'd like.

An early battle pass reward is the Omni Sword, a fully customizable pickaxe that you can design however you see fit. Once you unlock it, you can chase down special Omni Sword challenges to earn customization slots. We'll share more on this fun new reward soon.

NPC locations

The island's inhabitants have been shuffled around once more, bringing new faces to new places. You'll want to meet everyone to buy items, hire them as allies, and unlock perks like future storm circle intel. Here we'll give you a guided tour of where all these NPCs can be found.