What's New In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Motorcycles, The Witcher Crossover, And More

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived. Coming after the shortest chapter in Fortnite history at just one year long, Chapter 4 may signal a new way forward for Epic's battle royale where players get a major overhaul every December going forward. In Fortnite Chapter 4, a totally new map has arrived, though it's not without some allusions to past landing spots, like always. New Fortnite weapons are here too, as is another new battle pass and totally new mechanics such as motorcycles and a perks system called Augments. Consider this your all-in-one explainer on what's new and unusual in Fortnite Chapter 4.

These guides will be quickly filled in as Fortnite downtime ends, so bookmark it and spend your launch day with us. Happy Chapter 4, loopers!

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass

The Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass contains another eight characters, V-Bucks, and dozens of other cosmetics to earn as you play through the season. Fortnite loves a crossover, and this season is no different with The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia making his debut on the island, as is the Doomslayer from Doom. We're actively capturing images of every battle pass reward in the game, and you can find a full rundown here very soon.

Fortnite Chapter 4 weapons

Typically, a new chapter means a major loot pool overhaul, and that's true again in Chapter 4 Season 1. This season, Fortnite introduces new weapons including two new shotguns--time will tell which one fans prefer You can find a full breakdown of all the new loot and weaponry right here soon.

Fortnite Chapter 4 map

Maybe the most exciting part of a new Fortnite chapter is the new map. The Chapter 4 map brings a complete makeover to the Fortnite landscape, including the introduction of motorcycles, but it's not without some nods to past maps that longtime players may enjoy stumbling upon. For a full look at the new map, check back soon as we'll link here to your full tour guide.

Exotic and Mythic weapons

The best guns in each season are the Exotics and Mythics. Exotics are sold by NPCs and Mythics are dropped by hostile NPCs when they're defeated. We're now searching the island for all of these, so you'll find our guide here shortly.

Kinetic Ore

This new resource can be used by crafty players to get the advantage in showdowns with other players. We're building out a complete guide on how to find and use Kinetic Ore.

Augments system

A new Fortnite perks system, called Augments, that doles out gameplay buffs is coming with Chapter 4, and we're building out a guide to break it all down for you. Things like faster reloads, faster sprinting, and double-jumping are all mentioned by leakers, but we're actively confirming now and will have the full details here soon.

All NPC locations

Each season of Fortnite since Chapter 2 Season 5 has introduced new NPCs, often simply called "Fortnite characters" by Epic, roaming the island, and offering goods and services to players. We're actively tracking down all Fortnite characters in Chapter 4 Season 1 and we'll have a full map and list here shortly.

All fish locations

Just like you can finish off your character collection book, so too can you find every fish in the game. You'll want to do this for a few reasons, including receiving their many buffs to things like health and shields, but also to compete with your friends to catch the biggest fish. Like with NPCs, we're looking into all the fish and will have a guide linked here as soon as we can.

Zero Week challenges

Zero Week is a fairly new way that Epic handles launch week challenges in Fortnite. Rather than wait for Thursday to arrive and kick off with the Week 1 challenges, Zero Week challenges now give players a full extra slate of major XP gains to earn. We'll be guiding you through these as soon as the servers come online, so check back here soon.