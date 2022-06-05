What's New In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 - Darth Vader, New Skins, And More

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 has arrived, and as always, that means a ton of new content is ready to be explored in-game. There's nothing in Fortnite more frenzied than the launch of a new season, so join us as we walk you through every dizzying detail surrounding Fortnite Season 3. From new skins like Darth Vader in the battle pass to new weapons in the loot pool, to even map changes like a gigantic roller coaster that twirls around the island, here's absolutely everything you need to know about Fortnite Season 3.

Fortnite Season 3 battle pass skins and cosmetics

A new season's biggest headline is often its new group of eight battle pass characters and the many accessories included with them, like back bling, gliders, emotes, and more. For a rundown of the new battle pass characters, including Darth Vader and other goodies, check out our Fortnite Season 3 battle pass overview. For a closer look at all 100 rewards, check back soon for our Fortnite Season 3 battle pass rewards image gallery.

New weapons

What's a new season without a new loot pool? Fortnite Season 3 sees the return of some unvaulted weapons, sends others to the vault, and, best of all, introduces some brand-new, never-before-seen weapons to the game. Here's a rundown of all Fortnite Season 3 new weapons and a full look at its loot pool on launch day.

Map changes

The island is changing beneath our feet once again, and this time, it's changing over our heads too. In Fortnite Season 3, loopers are celebrating their victory over the Imagined Order, so a season of good vibes is upon us. That means stylish Ballers are back as the fan-favorite hampster wheel-like vehicles. Even better, you can ride a Baller right onto the Screwballer, a working roller coaster that loops, twists, and turns all around the island. Here's all you need to know about the Fortnite Season 3 map changes.

After ousting the IO (once and for all?) this season is strictly good vibes only.

How to unlock Indiana Jones

Leaks suggested it and now we can confirm it: Indiana Jones is coming to Fortnite. As part of the battle pass, you'll need to wait a few weeks before you can unlock him. Check here for all you need to know about how to unlock Indiana Jones in Fortnite.

Assemble Snap with Snap Quests

Epic loves putting a customizable element in all Fortnite battle passes as of late, and in Season 3, you can now customize a battle pass hero himself. Snap is an action figure come to life, and each week, Snap Quests will allow you to unlock new style options so you can make the action figure of your dreams. We'll have an overview of Snap Quests on-site, including the Week 1 bundle of them so you can get going right away.

NPC locations

New denizens can be found all over the island, and whether you seek them out for their story dialogue, their special loot, or just to complete your collection book, we're actively searching the island high and low for all NPCs currently living on it. Check back soon for our full Season 3 NPC locations guide.

Exotic and Mythic weapons

Some NPCs sell (or drop) the game's best and rarest loot: Exotic and Mythic weapons. This season, there are at least four Exotics to be found. While more are almost surely planned for future in-season updates, for now, we're actively seeking out the NPCs selling these special drops. Check back soon for our Season 3 Exotic and Mythic weapons guide.

Week 1 challenges

If you're looking to make gains in the battle pass in a hurry, weekly quests are your best bet. The Week 1 challenges are now available and we're in the process of completing them ourselves so we can report back on the most efficient way to earn all available XP. Check back soon for our Week 1 challenges guide.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 end?

According to the usually reliable in-game battle pass menu, Season 3 will end on Saturday, September 17. As always, this is liable to move up or down on the calendar, but for now, you can expect the season to carry you right through the summer.