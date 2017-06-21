What's New And Leaving Hulu In July 2017

Hulu has announced all the new arrivals coming next month, and Star Trek fans are in for a treat. Tons of classic Star Trek movies are hitting the streaming service, from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan all the way to Star Trek VII: First Contact.

Of course, if some (action-packed) history is more your thing, Mel Gibson's Braveheart is on its way starting July 1, and the animated feature film Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV will also hit Hulu on the same day. For something a little lighter, you can relive the 90s with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, all on Hulu on the first of the month.

Of course, some films are leaving too. It's your last chance to catch a few classic comedies, like Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Coming to America, and The Addams Family. Check out the full list of what's coming and what's leaving Hulu below.

Hulu July 2017 Arrivals

July 1

48 Hours (1982)

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997)

Altered States (1980)

Another 48 Hours (1990)

Area 51 (2015)

As I Am: The Life and Times of DJ AM (2015)

Bandits (2001)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

The Blob (1988)

Boomerang (1992)

Braveheart (1995)

Bull Durham (1988)

Cat O’Nine Tails (1974)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Click (2006)

Coma (1978)

Dark City (1998)

Dead Calm (1989)

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown (1987)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002)

Dream a Little Dream (1988)

Drunk Wedding (2015)

The Eagle and the Hawk (1950)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Encino Man (1992)

The Fan (1996)

The First Wives Club (1996)

A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

Flashdance (1983)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

Free Money (1998)

The Furies (1950)

Get Well Soon (2002)

Godsend (2004)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

Hudson Hawk (1991)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

Johnny Guitar (1954)

The Juror (1996)

Killing Zoe (1994)

Kingpin (1996)

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)

Kit Kittredge: An American Girl (2008)

La Bamba (1987)

Les Miserables (1998)

The Letter (2012)

Lost Souls (2000)

The Lucky Ones (2008)

A Man Alone (1955)

The Mangler (1995)

Manhattan (1979)

Married to the Mob (1988)

The Mask (1994)

The Midnight Meat Train (2008)

Misery (1990)

My Dog Skip (2000)

Needful Things (1993)

Nerve (2016)

Payback (1999)

The Peacemaker (1997)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Pootie Tang (2001)

The Presidio (1988)

The Professional (1994)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Riding in Cars with Boys (2001)

Road House (1989)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Rustler’s Rhapsody (1985)

Sacred Ground (1983)

Santee (1975)

School Daze (1988)

Scrooged (1988)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Sniper (1993)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek IX: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek VII: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Suicide Kings (1997)

Syriana (2005)

The Tall Stranger (1957)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 (1993)

The Pursuit of Happiness (2006)

The Water Horse (2007)

To the Arctic (2012)

Top Dog (1995)

Top of the Food Chain (2000)

Up in the Air (2009)

Walking Tall (2004)

The Witches (1990)

Wolfen (1981)

July 4

Jonah: A Veggie Tales Movie (2002)

July 5

The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

The Sorcerer and the White Snake (2011)

July 6

Under the Gun (2016)

July 7

Pure: Complete Season 1 (Cineflix)

July 8

Our Kind of Traitor (2016)

July 9

Sliding Doors (1998)

July 10

Blood, Sand & Gold (2017)

July 12

The Bold Type: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Humpday (2009)

Melancholia (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

July 14

Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 4 (Cartoon Network)

Da Sweet Blood of Jesus (2014)

July 16

Inside Job (2010)

July 19

John Dies at the End (2012)

July 20

Tagged: Complete Season 1 (Awesomeness TV)

July 23

Touch of Life (2012)

July 24

Guardians of Oz (2017)

Touch of the Light (2012)

July 25

Midnight, Texas: Series Premiere (NBC)

Somewhere Between: Series Premiere (ABC)

July 26

Good Ol’ Frieda (2013)

Oxford Murders (2008)

July 28

Betch: Complete Season 2 (Awesomeness TV)

July 30

96 Souls (2016)

July 31

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Hulu July 2017 Departures

July 31