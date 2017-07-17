What's New And Leaving Hulu For August 2017

Streaming company Hulu has announced everything coming to and leaving the service for August 2017--and there's quite a few great movies being added.

New to Hulu for August 1 are movies like Honey, I Shrunk The Kids; Saw 1-5, Spider-Man 1 and 2, while Saving Private Ryan and Sahara are also out that day. The movies Ali, Bad Boys, and Wayne's World 2 also come to Hulu on August 1.

As for what's leaving, Gangs of New York, Girl, Interrupted; Kangaroo Jack, Mr. Mom, and Mulan are all going away on August 31, so watch them now while you still can.

You can see a full rundown of what's coming to and leaving Hulu for August 2017 below. While Netflix has not announced its August 2017 lineup yet, you can find out what's new on Amazon Prime for the month right here.

Available On Hulu August 1

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All: Special (ABC)

Special (ABC) Ali (2001)

(2001) Among Friends (2012)

(2012) Arthur (1981)

(1981) As Good as it Gets (1997)

(1997) Bad Boys (1995)

(1995) Bad News Bears (2005)

(2005) Bad Company (2002)

(2002) Benny & Joon (1993)

(1993) The Big Chill (1983)

(1983) Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

(1991) Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

(1989) Bloodsport (1988)

(1988) Box of Moonlight (1996)

(1996) Breakdown (1997)

(1997) Center Stage (2000)

(2000) Center Stage: On Pointe (2016)

(2016) Center Stage: Turn it Up (2008)

(2008) Charley One-Eye (1973)

(1973) Charlotte’s Web (2006)

(2006) Clue (1985)

(1985) Clueless (1995)

(1995) Coming to America (1988)

(1988) Criminal Law (1988)

(1988) Cujo (1983)

(1983) Dead Gamers (2014)

(2014) The Dead Zone (1983)

(1983) Delta Force (1986)

(1986) Eve’s Bayou (1997)

(1997) Far From Home (1989)

(1989) Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children (2006)

(2006) Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001)

(2001) Finding Forrester (2000)

(2000) The Foot Fist Way (2008)

(2008) Friends and Lovers (1999)

(1999) The General’s Daughter (1999)

(1999) Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

(2005) Ghost (1990)

(1990) Hannie Caulder (1971)

(1971) Harlem Nights (1989)

(1989) Harsh Times (2005)

(2005) Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)

(2002) High Noon (1952)

(1952) Higher Learning (1995)

(1995) Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

(1989) The Italian Job (2003)

(2003) Mars Attacks! (1996)

(1996) Men in Black II (2002)

(2002) The Mod Squad (1999)

(1999) New in Town (1967)

(1967) Once Bitten (1985)

(1985) Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)

(2003) Paycheck (2003)

(2003) Puppetmaster: Axis Termination (2017)

(2017) The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (1981)

(1981) Rachel Getting Married (2008)

(2008) Reds (1981)

(1981) Sahara (2005)

(2005) Saving Private Ryan (1998)

(1998) Saw (2004)

(2004) Saw II (2005)

(2005) Saw III (2006)

(2006) Saw IV (2007)

(2007) Saw V (2008)

(2008) Sleepy Hollow (1999)

(1999) Spider-Man (2002)

(2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004)

(2004) The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle (1997)

(1997) The Swan Princess (1994)

(1994) Teen Witch (1989)

(1989) Teen Wolf (1985)

(1985) Teen Wolf Too (1987)

(1987) Terry Factor: Live in Concert (2014)

(2014) The Toy (1982)

(1982) Ulee’s Gold (1997)

(1997) Vanilla Sky (2001)

(2001) Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Available August 2

CMA Fest 2017: Special (ABC)

Special (ABC) Cup of Culture (2017)

(2017) Valkyrie (2008)

Available August 5

Billy on the Street: Complete Season 5 (TruTV)

Complete Season 5 (TruTV) Hacker (2016)

Available August 6

Mosquito (2017)

Available August 7

You’re the Worst: Complete Season 3 (FX)

Available August 8

Difficult People : Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original) Earth Live!: Special (National Geographic)

Available August 9

Tall Men (2016)

(2016) Available August 11

We Bare Bears: Complete Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Complete Season 2 (Cartoon Network) Available August 15

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Season 4 Premiere (ABC) Better Things: Complete Season 1 (FX)

Complete Season 1 (FX) Beneath (2007)

(2007) Felony (2013)

(2013) Hamlet (1990)

(1990) Invasion U.S.A . (1985)

. (1985) It Takes Two (1995)

(1995) Ladybugs (1992)

(1992) Love Story (1970)

(1970) Missing in Action (1984)

(1984) Missing in Action 2: The Beginning (1985)

(1985) Narc (2002)

(2002) Next (2007)

(2007) The Prince and Me (2004)

(2004) The Ruins (2008)

(2008) Sabrina (1995)

(1995) Universal Soldier (2002)

(2002) Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)

Available August 16

Regular Show: Complete Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

Available August 17

Marlon: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available August 18

Mary Kills People : Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime) Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 1 (IFC)

Available August 19

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Available August 20

In Secret (2013)

Available August 21

Air Bound (2017)

Available August 27

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Available August 29

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Leaving Hulu For August 2017

August 31