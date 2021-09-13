Fortnite Season 8 and the Fortnite Season 8 battle pass have arrived after 14 weeks of an alien invasion. There's no rest for the weary as, following their battle with The Last Reality, Fortnite loopers will now have to defend the island from the cubes which have forcibly taken dominion over the island. If you're wondering what's in the Fortnite Season 8 battle pass, we'll be breaking down character by character.

Starting from the left of the battle pass lineup image below, the characters are:

Kor

Toona Fish

Marvel's Carnage

Torin

Fabio Sparklemane

J.B. Chimpanski

Charlotte

The Fortnite Season 8 battle pass features another fully customizable character.

Out of the gate, the most story-relevant character may prove to be J.B. Chimpanski. As Doctor Slone left loopers for dead during Operation: Sky Fire, Chimpanski has assumed the role of leader of the new war effort. The cubes are everywhere, leaving vast portions of the island looking like a battlefield, but Chimpanski plans to rally the troops and save the island. Hopefully loopers can trust him more than they could Slone in the end.

Toona Fish is sure to be a hit too. Modeled in a similar image to Toon Meowscles, this cartoonish hero will be fully customizable like last season's Kymera character, only this time it's Color Bottles you'll be seeking across the island. We're hard at work on uncovering all the Week 1 Color Bottles and will have a guide up soon.

While we're still fleshing out the backstories of Kor, we know that Torin--front and center in the image above--is a monster hunter, likely well-equipped to take down the Cube Monsters we'll be seeing thanks to the Fortnite Season 8 map changes. Meanwhile, Charlotte on the right is leading an investigation into the Imagined Order--long overdue, if you ask me.

We should all take a moment to appreciate the unbridled majesty that is Fabio Sparklemane. Looking a bit like if Bojack Horseman was dunked into a rainbow-colored pond, the part-time cereal mascot/full-time unicorn has a good chance to emerge as the fan-favorite skin this season, following in the path blazed by previous absurdities like Peely and Tomatohead.

The new Fortnite Season 8 heroes will contend with the most war-torn island to date.

As always, each character will be further decked out with additional items like back bling, gliders, loading screens, pickaxes, and more across the full 100 tiers of the battle pass. Players who keep climbing the tiers will start to earn bonus enlightened skins after tier 100, though Epic has not yet revealed what these will look like this season.

If you're looking for Marvel's Carnage, you'll need to wait a bit longer, as he's this season's "secret" skin. There was a time when these characters really were kept hidden, but these days they appear in the lineup key art with the rest of the seasonal crew. Still, Carnage can't be obtained until later in Season 8. When he does become unlockable, he'll include his own challenges, at which point we'll guide you through completing all of those. Catch up on everthing else we have in our already expansive Fortnite Season 8 hub.