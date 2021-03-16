Few games make as many headlines with their season passes as Fortnite does with its Battle Pass. Recent seasons have delivered exciting crossovers like Marvel superheroes, The Mandalorian, and more. Chapter 2, Season 6 is no exception, and it even continues an ongoing streak of including licensed characters. Alongside new Back Bling, emotes, Trails, and more, here's what's in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.

Agent Jones Saves The Day

The Season 6 Battle Pass gives fans access to one long-rumored character and another long-requested, with another famous face coming later this season.

The level 1 unlock is Agent Jones, the protagonist of Fortnite's elaborate lore book for the past several seasons. Jones has been a desired skin for some time, and Season 6 finally delivers him with several additional cosmetic options too, each one showcasing the increasing urgency of his mission to fix the Zero Point.

Raiding Tombs with Lara Croft

At level 14, players will unlock a new character from the Gaming Legends series. Joining Master Chief and Kratos is the Tomb Raider herself, Lara Croft. Croft comes with various accessories like a quiver Back Bling, a Trail equipping her with dual flares, and a weather parachute right out of the 2013 reboot. Croft also comes in several styles herself, including reboot Lara, classic Lara, a modernized approach to her classic blue tank top, and a solid gold cosmetic.

Quote the Raven

Deep into the season for most folks, Raven from the DC Comics universe will unlock at level 77. Plenty of accessories like wallpapers and emotes will complete the theme for players who like it that way, and her DC Rebirth (2016) skin can be earned by completing 70 Epic (purple) Quests throughout the season.

He Shoots, He Scores

Later this season, likely around Week 6 if past seasons are any indication, world-class soccer star Neymar Jr. will come to Fortnite. Similar to Wolverine and Predator in recent seasons, he will include his own challenges to unlock additional cosmetics throughout the season, and if you keep up with them, they will be completed before he even arrives. For now, we're left guessing with only a set of question marks where his items will be seen later.

Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass Tiers 1-100

For the completionists, here's a full rundown of all 100 tiers in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.

