What's In The Fortnite Item Shop Today - November 16, 2021: Ripley And The Xenomorph Return
In space, no one can hear you take the L.
The Fortnite Item Shop has been updated once again, and that means another wide selection of Epic originals and licensed crossover characters are waiting to tempt you to deplete your V-Bucks balance. In the shop today you'll find a rare hero who was once given out for free, as well as some famous faces from one of movie history's most beloved horror series. Here's what's in the Fortnite Item Shop for November 16, 2021.
The marquee item, the Fortnite Naruto skins, have not yet been revealed at the time of this store update, but they're surely just a few hours behind according to Fortnite official channels. The boy ninja and his crew are meant to arrive on November 16--today--so expect them to show up as a late addition shortly.
In their absence, you can still find another hero, this one by the name of Ellen Ripley from the Alien movie franchise. Her nemesis, the xenomorph, is available too if you'd like to make your duos team a real odd couple. Here's everything in their returning bundle, which first debuted during Season 5 earlier this year:
- Ripley And Xenomorph bundle - 2,200 V-Bucks
- Space Gear bundle - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Xenomorph skin (with built-in emote) - 1,600 V-Bucks
- Ellen Ripley skin - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Cheyenne Dropship glider - 1,200 V-Bucks
- P-5000 Power Loader Arm - 800 V-Bucks
- Burst Case Scenario emote - 300 V-Bucks
If you're not an Alien fan, you can still find Marvel's Dark Phoenix in the shop with several accessories, as well as Epic-made heroes such as Chapter 2, Season 3's Bryce, the robot bro (brobotic), as well as the formerly free Street Shadows Pack, now going for 2,200 V-Bucks following a 2020 promotion that gave out the hero and her set for free to anyone who created an Epic account and downloaded the Epic Games Store launcher.
At a glance, here's everything in the Fortnite Item Shop today, courtesy of iFireMonkey.
We'll be back tomorrow with another Fortnite Item Shop update.
