What's In The Fortnite Item Shop Today - January 7, 2022: New Glumbunny Skin Arrives

It's a new day in the Fortnite Item Shop, and today's inventory includes a host of returning heroes--seemingly with an emphasis on vibrant colors--as well as the introduction of the new Glumbunny skin. Along with this hero, you'll see some other fan favorites, both from within the walls of Epic Games as well as from TV series on various streaming services. Here's what's in the Fortnite Item Shop for January 7, 2022.

The Glumbunny skin brings a brand-new character to the game for the second time this week, following the arrival of Mel, whom you won't find in the store today. Glumbunny doesn't come with any accessories, and she's not even listed as being part of a set, so it seems as though this is all we should expect to see from her for now. Of course, Epic is one to expand on a character should there be a big demand for more. You can get Glumbunny for 800 V-Bucks.

It looks like Glumbunny already spent her Hot Topic gift card.

Elsewhere in the store, you'll find several very colorful heroes, including Glum, the... uh... bird? Rabbit? Creature anyway. If you've got a fear of clowns, just move right past Peekaboo and Nite Nite, and maybe focus on the Mad Max-inspired Chiara instead.

Boba Fett is here for one more day, so grab him before 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET tomorrow if you really want him, though he'll probably rotate back into the store some months from now. The Cobra Kai set is still there too, for a few more days anyway.

For a complete breakdown of the Fortnite Item Shop today, check out FireMonkey's tweet.

We'll be back tomorrow with another Fortnite Item Shop update.