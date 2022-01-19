What's In The Fortnite Item Shop Today - January 20, 2022: New Tones And I Emote

The Fortnite Item Shop has been renewed for another day of digital goods for sale, with new crossovers debuting yet again. This time, however, you won't see any new skins, but there are a few new songs to go along with the upcoming Tones And I Soundwave Series event. Here's a look at those new toe-tappers and everything else in the Fortnite Item Shop for January 20, 2022.

The full range of Tones And I songs includes two tracks with accompanying dance moves. You can grab the Dance Monkey emote and the Cloudy Day lobby track for 300 and 200 V-Bucks respectively.

Elsewhere in the Item Shop, the music festival continues, with a huge offering of past licensed music emotes, including Gangnam Style, Say So, Don't Start Now, and Bim Bam Boom. All of these are part of the Fortnite Icon Series emote collection, which grows at a pace of about one new emote every month, if not faster.

If you're in it for the characters rather than dance moves, you'll have plenty to choose from there, as well. Included in the shop today are past Icon Series heroes such as Loserfruit, Lachlan, and Lazarbeam.

For the complete breakdown of Fortnite Item Shop goods today, refer to the ever-reliable FireMonkey: