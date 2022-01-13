What's In The Fortnite Item Shop Today - January 14, 2022: Madcap Skin Debuts

The Fortnite Item Shop has been updated once again, and this time it brings the debut of a long-awaited Epic original hero, Madcap. We actually saw Madcap first arrive on the island as an NPC in Chapter 2, Season 8, and now he's making his debut as a playable character. Here's that and everything else in the Fortnite Item Shop for January 14, 2022.

The introduction of Madcap comes with a few of his accessories too, though if you played any Fortnite at all during Winterfest, you already received his pickaxe totally for free as a way of Epic saying sorry for some server outages during the holidays. Included in Madcap's set are the following items:

Madcap skin with Bello Bag back bling - 1,500 V-Bucks

Crescent Shroom pickaxe - 800 V-Bucks

Make 'shroom for Madcap.

The fungus among us joins the likes of Bushranger and Bloom as the game's fearsome floral fighters. Elsewhere in the undersized Item Shop today, you can find the Aztec-inspired Sun Soldiers bundle including Sunbird and Mezmer skins and their vibrant accessories. The Red Knight is back too, and represents one of the game's oldest skins, dating way back to Chapter 1, Season 1.

For a full overview of the store today, check out FireMonkey's tweet.