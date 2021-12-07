What's In The Fortnite Item Shop Today - December 8, 2021: Sugarplum Returns

The Fortnite Item Shop has been updated once again, and today's inventory brings back some snow- and holiday-themed heroes that should fit right in on the very snowy Chapter 3 map. Along with those characters come returning oldies, more crossovers, and an entire slate of Icon Series emotes. Here's everything in the Fortnite Item Shop for December 8, 2021.

At the top of the store, you'll find Sugarplum and Frosted Flurry, both of which came out a few years ago but tend to return annually around this time. While neither has much in the way of accessories, Sugarplum does at least include her Flutterfrost back bling that completes her snow fairy look.

Walking around in a winter wonderland

Some of the earliest skins ever, Brite Bomber and Brite Gunner, are back in the shop today and you can complete their looks with a pickaxe and glider. Here's everything in the Sunshine and Rainbows set:

Brite Bomber skin - 1,200 V-Bucks

Brite Gunner skin - 1,500 V-Bucks

Rainbow Smash pickaxe - 1,500 V-Bucks

Brite Blimp glider - 1,200 V-Bucks

Elsewhere in the shop today, you'll find the new Jordan Cool Grey bundle is still available, while the Far Out set of customizable tie-dye wearers is back too, featuring five different characters in total. Any of the holiday skins already released this month are still there, and they'll no doubt be joined by even more soon--probably even some new ones.

For a full image of the shop today, check out this tweet from iFireMonkey.

We'll be back tomorrow with another Fortnite Item Shop update.