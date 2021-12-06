What's In The Fortnite Item Shop Today - December 7, 2021: Frost Legends Pack Returns

It's a new day in the Fortnite Item Shop, and that means a slew of returning cosmetic items are here for your perusal. In the shop today are some older skins, newer skins, holiday skins, and more. While some players may be holding onto their V-Bucks for the upcoming Gears of War skins, your new favorite might be in the shop today. Here's everything in the Fortnite Item Shop for December 7, 2021.

The marquee item today is the Frost Legends Pack, a triple pack of icy cool skins just in time for the wintry Fortnite Chapter 3 map. The full bundle sells for 2,500 V-Bucks, or about $20. It includes the following reimaginings of classic characters and their cosmetics:

Snow Drift skin

Snowheart skin

Frost Broker skin

Ice Kitsune back bling

Frosty Fox back bling

Wings of Frost back bling

Brrr-Witching Blades pickaxe

Glacial Rift Edges pickaxe

Frostbite Cane pickaxe

In Arnold voice: Stay cool.

Elsewhere in the shop, you can get Britestorm Bomber, who was the first-ever fan-made skin in Fortnite. The character bundle includes a range of accessories and an alternate style that depicts the hero as a disciple of the Cube Legion, revealing a dark corruption around her eyes.

Fans of Jordan brand sneakers can still grab the Cool Grey bundle for a few more days too, or you can check out a pair of classic Fortnite skins in Slingshot and Ruby. There's also plenty of holiday-themed skins too, though no new ones since earlier this week.

To see the complete store in one image, check out iFireMonkey's tweet.

We'll be back tomorrow with another Fortnite Item Shop update.