What's In The Fortnite Item Shop Today: December 4, 2021: Royale Originals Return

The Fortnite Item Shop has refreshed once again, as it does every day at this time. But this time is different. It's the final shop selection of Chapter 2, and probably the final day to dab on the island of Apollo, as we can rather safely assume a new island awaits us after the Chapter 2 finale. Here's everything in the Fortnite Item Shop for December 4, 2021.

The marquee selection today is the Battle Classics and Royale Originals bundles, which contain the first four men and first four women characters ever seen in Fortnite respectively, including the original Jonesy. It seems on this momentous day for Fortnite, Epic is feeling nostalgic for the game's early days.

Some fans are already speculating whether that means we could be seeing a return to the original map, Athena, but in our minds, that's highly unlikely. Epic is probably more focused on moving forward with new experiences, even as the new map will likely reference all that came before it in some ways.

This one's for the OGs.

If you're feeling nostalgic too, however, you can grab these two bundles for 2,000 V-Bucks each. Collectively, they include the following character skins:

Vintage Ramirez

Vanguard Banshee

Wildstreak One

Headhunter Prime

Jonesy The First

Hawk Classic

Original Renegade

Rookie Spitfire

Christmas-themed originals from Chapter 1, Season 1 also return in the form of Nog Ops and Yuletide Ranger. If you'd rather align yourself with the world-destroying Cube Legion, Geometrik returns with a new golden "queen cube" style just in time for the Cube Queen's apparent destruction of the island.

You can get a glance at the complete shop rundown in this image from iFireMonkey.

We'll be back tomorrow with coverage of the Chapter 2 finale, but we'd sooner expect downtime than a new shop inventory. Who knows when Chapter 3 will begin...