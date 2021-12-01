What's In The Fortnite Item Shop Today - December 2, 2021: New Fortnite Jordan Skins

It's a new day in the Fortnite Item Shop, which means a new slate of digital goods is on offer in Fortnite's ever-expanding storefront. Today's inventory includes the return of an older collaboration, made new with additional items, as well as the ongoing availability of the newest Marvel hero. Here's everything in the Fortnite Item Shop for December 2, 2021.

The big addition today is the new line of Jumpman AKA Jordan cosmetics. We previously saw Fortnite and Jordan collaborate on some original characters two years ago, but today's collab sees those past characters reborn with different colorways and even different Jordans on their feet. The cosmetic set comes inseparably packed together as the Cool Grey Bundle for 1,800 V-Bucks, which is comparatively cheap given that it includes two skins--licensed skins, even. The bundle includes the following items:

Hangtime skin (grey version)

Swish skin (grey version)

Cool Grey back bling

Trickshot Style Challenge Packs

There's also the new Dunk On 'Em emote to complete the look. The added challenge packs allow you to play in the new Jumpman Mode inside the Fortnite Creative Hub and unlock additional styles for the skins. These challenges and the new Creative mode will remain available even after the characters leave the store, so as long as you get the characters yourself before then.

You can jump into the new mode with Creative code 5519-3138-2454 and read more about the collaboration here.

Elsewhere in the Item Shop, you'll still find Marvel's Nick Fury, but he's the only other licensed character there right now, as the Ghostbusters have finally moved on for now. Epic-made originals and oldies return too, such as Crystal, Bronto, Outcast, and Whiteout are all here for today only as well. For the full breakdown of today's inventory, refer to iFireMonkey and his handy shop image.

We'll be back tomorrow with another Fortnite Item Shop update.