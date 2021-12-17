What's In The Fortnite Item Shop Today - December 18, 2021: Candywing's Locker Bundle

The Fortnite Item Shop is up to its ugly sweater in holiday-themed skins this week. Alongside the new Spider-Man: No Way Home skins for the hero and his partner, MJ, the shop is currently offering a slew of cosmetics that should spread some holiday cheer. Here's everything new in the Fortnite Item Shop for December 18, 2021.

While the marquee item is probably still the new Spider-Man skins, there's plenty else to test your V-Bucks balance. The Gears of War cosmetics remain available, including Kait Diaz and Marcus Fenix. Also in the shop is Candywing's Locker Bundle, which includes a handpicked assortment of items from the Fortnite content creator. It's no coincidence that the bundle reappears now, as it includes the Christmas-ish Mr. Dappermint skin alongside a range of other goodies.

Aw man, I want my own Locker Bundle.

The much creepier version of Mr. Dappermint, Kane, is also in the shop today, for anyone who has a bit of cyberpunk horror on their wishlist. Elsewhere, wintry skins like Sagan, Holly Striker, and the Nutcracker Bundle are all there too. In fact, virtually every holiday-themed skin ever released is currently in the shop, and no doubt we'll see even more soon.

For a look at the complete Fortnite item Shop today, check out the tweet from iFireMonkey below.