What's In The Fortnite Item Shop Today, December 17, 2021 - Spider Man: No Way Home Skins

The Fortnite Item Shop has refreshed once again, and today's inventory is sure to be a hit with a lot of players. The brand-new Spider-Man: No Way Home skins have arrived, giving players their first look at the MCU versions of the webslinger and his partner MJ in Fortnite. Along with those new additions, more licensed characters and Epic originals are here for the launch of Winterfest. Here's everything in the Fortnite Item Shop for December 17, 2021.

The marquee new additions are a no-brainer: It's Spidey and MJ, of course. The pair come alongside several accessories, including Peter Parker's ability to take off or put on his mask, as well as an alternate suit. Also available is a baseball bat, which once again brings up the important question: Why are these metahumans always carrying around melee weapons?

You can get the characters in a bundle or separately. Here's how much of your V-Bucks balance it'll cost you:

Spider-Man: No Way Home Bundle - 2,300 V-Bucks

Spider-Man (No Way Home) skin - 1,500 V-Bucks

MJ skin - 1,500 V-Bucks

No Way Homerun Hitter pickaxe - 800 V-Bucks

If the movie is sold out locally, maybe you can recreate it yourself in Creative.

Spidey comes with his emote, alternate suit, and back bling, while MJ comes with her own back bling. The bat is sold separately or as part of the full bundle which basically means you buy Spidey and the bat and get MJ for free when you do the math.

If you're not a Marvel fan, you might like the ongoing Gears of War skins, including Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz. Mecha Team Leader is back as well, in addition to the Monopoly Tokens back bling bundle if you're looking to pass go and collect (in-game) $200.

For a complete look at the shop inventory today, check out iFireMonkey's tweet.

We'll be back tomorrow with another Fortnite Item Shop update.