What's In The Fortnite Item Shop Today - December 11, 2021: Snowbell Returns

It's a new day in the Fortnite Item Shop, and that means new characters, emotes, and more are now available for your perusal. In today's shop, even more holiday-themed skins have arrived, though we still haven't seen any brand-new characters in that vein yet. We may need to wait for the expected (but not yet announced) Winterfest 2021. For now, here's everything in the Fortnite Item Shop for December 11, 2021.

The highlights today are the timely returns of Snowbell and Fa-la-la-la-Fishstick, both of whom come with some extra goodies if you grab them. For Snowbell, you'll get two alternate styles on top of her base style, which is clearly inspired by Buddy The Elf. As for Fishstick, he includes a nutcracker version of himself to be worn as back bling. You can also grab his extra pickaxe to complete his set.

Collectively, you can get all of these characters and items at the following prices:

Snowbell skin - 1,200 V-Bucks

Fa-la-la-la-Fishstick - 1,200 V-Bucks

Holiday Hook pickaxe - 500 V-Bucks

Have yourself a merry little Fishmas.

If you're not feeling festive, the Metal Masq bundle is back to harken once more to Army of Two, even if accidentally. Elsewhere in the shop, the Gears of War heroes remain available, as do the new Jordan branded Cool Grey characters, plus all of the previously released holiday characters already seen this month.

More of those are on the way, no doubt. For now, here's everything in the Fortnite Item Shop as seen in one iFireMonkey tweet.