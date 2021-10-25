What's In The Fortnite Item Shop - October 26, 2021: The Batman Who Laughs Skin Debuts

It's a new day in the Fortnite Item Shop, and today's new skin is a special one. With the introduction of the Fortnite Batman Who Laughs skin, the DC hero has been given his fifth rendition in Fortnite--the most of any superhero in the game. Made complete with his full bundle, the Batman Who Laughs is the newest licensed skin in an Item Shop full of them today. Here's everything in the Item Shop for October 26, 2021.

The Batman Who Laughs and his associated cosmetics come part of the new Dark Multiverse set, which is a nod to the twisted take on the hero from long-tme Bat-scribe Scott Snyder. His set also includes a glider and a pickaxe. Players who want the full set can get it as part of a bundle at a reduced price of 2,200 V-Bucks. The full set includes:

The Batman Who Laughs skin - 1,500 V-Bucks

Death Metal Scythe pickaxe - 800 V-Bucks

Wings of Madness glider - 800 V-Bucks

For comic readers, more exclusive but related items are included in physical copies of Fortnite/Batman: The Foundation, a new comic book hitting shelves on October 26. Players who grab the comic will unlock the fallen hero's costume, Robin's Perch back bling, and the Dark Days loading screen.

Pick up the new crossover comic this week and you'll grab some bonus cosmetics for Fortnite.

Elsewhere in the Item Shop, there's an abundance of licensed skins from an array of series. You'll find the Dune skins, the Resident Evil skins, and the new Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin. Along with those, a host of "spooky offers" are still available and can help you finalize your Fortnitemares costume ideas just in time for Wrath of the Cube Queen.

For a wide-angle view of the store, check out the handy tweet from iFireMonkey.

We'll be back tomorrow to cover a new round of Fortnite Item Shop updates.