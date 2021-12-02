What's In The Fortnite Item Shop - December 3, 2021: December 3, 2021: Yule Trooper Returns

It's a new day in the Fortnite Item Shop, and one of the busiest, bulkiest digital stores in all of live-service gaming is back with a new selection of cosmetic goods such as emotes, character skins, and licensed crossovers, which have come to define Epic's battle royale and metaverse contender to a large degree. Here's everything in the Fortnite Item Shop for December 3, 2021.

Today marks the first time this year that we've seen some holiday-themed skins return to the shop. This time, it's the return of the Yule Trooper, which is the skeletal Ghoul Trooper redressed in Santa Claus attire. You can grab his complete set, which includes some accessories sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. This includes:

Yule Trooper skin - 1,500 V-Bucks

Branch Basher pickaxe - 1,200 V-Bucks

Ho Ho Ho wrap - 300 V-Bucks

All I want for Christmas is that W.

If you're more on the Scrooge side of the spectrum, you can instead spend your V-Bucks on the Fearless Fairway characters, otherwise remembered as the dudes golfing in sunglasses. Just dudes being dudes, that's all. There are five characters to choose from, each costing 800 V-Bucks, or you can get the complete set of five with accessories for 2,500 V-Bucks, which winds up being half price just fore you.

Elsewhere in the shop, Fortnite originals like Wild Card, the Shadow Strike Pack of three heroes, and the dark Dread Omen and Dread Fate sorcerers all return. The Jordan crossover is still there too, and will be for several days.

At a glance, view every single item in today's Fortnite Item Shop in this one iFireMonkey tweet.

We'll be back tomorrow with another Fortnite Item Shop update.