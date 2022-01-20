What Will Happen To Activision's Call Of Duty Charity After Microsoft Buyout?

Activision's Call of Duty charity, the Call of Duty Endowment, is not technically a part of Activision Blizzard, and for that reason, it might not be included in the proposed sale to Microsoft. The details are still being worked out, though, and there are no firm answers yet about what will happen should Microsoft's deal to buy Activision Blizzard go through.

Contract details for the proposed Microsoft/Activision Blizzard acquisition have been published, and the document includes a line pertaining to the Call of Duty Endowment. It points out, "CODE is not a part of Activision Blizzard. It is an independent non-profit organization."

It goes on to say: "We are at the beginning of a comprehensive integration planning process that will help finalize the specifics of the future organization and this will take some time. There are currently no changes to our anticipated events or pipeline."

The Call of Duty Endowment Bowl was scheduled to take place on December 10 as a live event onboard the Intrepid aircraft carrier in New York City. However, the event was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Call of Duty Endowment was founded by Bobby Kotick in 2009. Its charter is to help place military veterans in good jobs after leaving the service. 2021 was the charity's most successful year on record when it comes to total number of veterans placed into new careers.

In other news, Sony has for the first time responded to Microsoft's proposed buyout of Activision Blizzard, saying it expects Microsoft to continue to release Activision games on multiple platforms.

We also recently learned that Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War were the No. 1 and No. 2 best-selling games of the year in 2021 in the US.