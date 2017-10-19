Earlier this week, publisher EA announced it was shuttering Visceral Games, in a "pivot" that would help the studio's Star Wars game change course.

In the words of EA's Patrick Soderlund, "it was shaping up to be a story-based, linear adventure," and to make a game that players will "enjoy for a long time to come," EA needed to make changes.

Soderlund also said as much of Visceral's staff as possible will be moved to other projects, and EA Worldwide will take over development of the Star Wars title from here on out.

Considering the news, we felt it was appropriate to look back over Visceral's history, from its early days as EA Redwood Shores, to the final days of the Dead Space trilogy. In the above video (taken from our live show The Lobby, every Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT), we discuss what Visceral's closing means for the future of EA, single-player story-based games, and Star Wars games in general.