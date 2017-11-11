What To Watch (And Skip) This Week On TV

It was a quiet week for new television series and seasons. Amidst the reality competition shows, primetime dramas about cops solving crimes, and more shows about people rehabbing houses, there wasn't too much to be excited about. However, we did find one of the best shows of the year this week on ESPN-- althrough it is a documentary and not a new series.

Over the course of the past couple of months, we've been looking at a selection of new and returning shows and giving you a quick breakdown of what is worth watching and what you should pass on. This week, we're talking about 30 For 30: Nature Boy, The Curse of Oak Island, and Lady Dynamite.

30 For 30: Nature Boy

ESPN's 30 For 30: Nature Boy tells the story of sports entertainer Ric Flair. He was at the top of his game, and one of the best in the business during his time with NWA, WCW, and WWE. He lived as his in-ring character, riding in limos, wearing fancy clothes, and sleeping with different women every night. However, his home life suffered, leaving behind multiple wives and children.

I've always enjoyed the 30 For 30 series, even when the topic matter doesn't intrigue me at first. However, the chronicling of Ric Flair is one of the best. He's a sympathetic character, as most of his actions seem to stem from not getting attention from his parents, so he, in turn, wanted attention from the entire world. Flair understands his faults, including that he's a functioning alcoholic and was an absentee father, and it's endearing to hear his tale. In addition, it was surprising to see interviews with so many people from the wrestling business be so frank about Flair's character, and many times, their words were not flattering.

Is It Worth Watching?: Yes. Even if you don't like wrestling, this is an incredible story.

30 For 30: Nature Boy is available to watch through on-demand services and on ESPN's website.

The Curse of Oak Island

In the two-hour Season 5 premiere of History Channel's reality series, the gang heads back to Oak Island to try and find hidden treasure that may have been buried centuries ago on the 140 acre island. They find some old nails, an old button, and that's about it.

The show is interesting when it delves into the history of crazed treasure hunters and the lengths they went in order to find the supposed treasure on the island. However, it becomes apparent that the "curse" on Oak Island is that these people will be trapped there forever, searching for something that doesn't exist. The real "money pit" they keep referring to is the search itself, which they've spent millions of dollars on already. More than anything else, this showcases a group of men's descent into madness.

Is It Worth Watching?: While the history portion of this show is really interesting, The Curse of Oak Island drags and fails to be worth your time.

The Curse of Oak Island airs on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET on History Channel.

Lady Dynamite

Maria Bamford's Lady Dynamite kicks off with a whole new season where Maria is living with her boyfriend, Scott. He thinks Maria let a raccoon in the house, and it's trashing the place. Things get a bit surreal from there and are incredibly hard to follow, but that's always been the case with this series.

As much as I loved the first season of Lady Dynamite, the first episode was a little bit of a letdown. There were some moments I loved, like Maria in the future getting scanned during a pitch meeting, and the moments where her dogs were talking to each other. However, the first episode really didn't grab me, which is incredibly unfortunate. The jokes are hit-and-miss, but when they do hit, they're hilarious. Lady Dynamite is one of those shows where you have to remind yourself that things aren't going to make sense, and it's going to be all over the place because Maria Bamford, who is an amazing comedian, is behind the show.

Is It Worth Watching?: This wasn't the greatest first episode, but I have a feeling it will pick up.

Season 2 of Lady Dynamite is now available on Netflix.

Come back next week for our thoughts on Future Man, Punisher, and There's… Johnny!