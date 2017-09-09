What To Watch (And Skip) On TV This Week: Bojack, You're The Worst, AHS + More

The fall TV season is just getting started, and there are a lot of new and returning shows coming to a television screen near you. However, it's almost too much, so what should you invest your time in? There is a lot to choose from, but don't worry, we have you covered.

Over the course of the next couple months, we'll be looking at a selection of new series and seasons and giving you a quick breakdown of what is worth watching and what you should pass on. This week, we're talking about American Horror Story, Total Bellas, You're The Worst, and Bojack Horseman.

American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

While the first episode of American Horror Story: Cult has already aired, the story is still a bit of a mystery. It primarily follows two not-so-average citizens on the opposite sides of the political spectrum: Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) is a right-wing, Trump loving potential sociopath, and Ally Mayfair-Richards (Sarah Paulson) is a left-wing, liberal in the midst of a complete mental breakdown. There's also a whole bunch of clowns in the episode, but we're unsure at this point if they're real or all in Ally's--and her son's--head.

Like most season openers for American Horror Story, the episode is confusing and doesn't give a full-scope view of what's to come. The show merely offers a taste of what it has to offer and keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, guessing what everything means. However, there is some connective tissue between seasons here as Twisty The Clown (John Carroll Lynch) reappears and is just as murderous as he was in Season 4, Freak Show. What I really loved about this opener was the inclusion of clowns, since roaming, evil-looking clowns were actually reported across the country throughout last year, so the creators are playing with two different real-life aspects of American life from 2016. There is a lot of complexity within this first episode that makes me think this season has some legs on it.

Is It Worth Watching?: If you are one of the people with Coulrophobia, then Cult will be terrifying to sit through; however, this should be a great season. The only problem is that AHS has a tendency to lose its momentum at the halfway point of its seasons.

If you're looking for more about AHS: Cult, check out our breakdown of Episode 1 and find out what made the first episode so smart here.

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on FX. Seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Hulu and Netflix. Season 6 has not been released yet.

Total Bellas (E!)

The Season 2 opener for the WWE reality series--a spinoff of the successful Total Divas--follows Brie Bella's pregnancy, while Nikki Bella and boyfriend John Cena figure out whether or not to temporarily move to Phoenix in order to help Brie out. She wants to get maternity photos taken, and husband Daniel Bryan struggles with his wife's over-involvement with social media. In addition, the Bella brother JJ is struggling with his marriage and is temporarily separated from his wife.

The second season opener for Total Bellas is a quick reminder that not everything that has the WWE stamp on it is for me. While reality television isn't necessarily my cup of tea, Total Divas has been a fun experience for the past couple of seasons, so why shouldn't a spin-off be? Everything that made Total Divas fun and worth watching is gone, except for the one entertaining moment where Daniel Bryan was randomly wearing a mullet wig, pictured above. Instead, Total Bellas focuses more on forced, manufactured drama and John Cena wearing outlandish suits, which people constantly tell him look good (they don't). Everything that draws me to the world of wrestling, including the backstage antics, has been sucked out of this show, leaving behind a typical, bland reality show.

Is It Worth Watching?: This is a hard pass. It's better to wait for the next season of Total Divas to air, if that's your thing.

Total Bellas airs on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET on E!. Season 1 is available for streaming on Hulu.

You're The Worst (FXX)

At the end of Season 3, Jimmy proposed to Gretchen, but the thought of being a part of a family sends Jimmy off the deep end and he gets in his car, leaving Gretchen behind. Season 4's first episode opens with Jimmy living in a trailer park for seniors, his only friend a surly neighbor. The two find comfort in each other as they're both loners and keep to themselves. Three months have passed during this time, and back home, Gretchen has been living with Lindsay, but hasn't left the apartment since Jimmy left. When she finally leaves home, she meets up with an old boyfriend.

The first part of the premiere is not the best representation of the entirety of the series, since the show is about Jimmy and Gretchen's toxic relationship; however, this was still a wonderful, funny, and at times, heartfelt episode, revolving around Jimmy finding himself. In addition, the follow-up to the two-part premiere also gives some depth to Gretchen on her own, dealing with the fallout of Jimmy leaving. What makes this episode work exceptionally well is the sense of realism within Jimmy. He's a fish out of water, dealing with pain, without letting any of it show, something most people can relate to at some point in their lives. Its brutal honesty, along with some great dialogue, make this a fantastic episode.

Is It Worth Watching?: Out of everything I've watched this week, You're The Worst was overall the best. If you've missed out on the series, there's still time to catch up by bingeing it over the weekend.

You're The Worst airs on Wednesdays at 10 PM ET on FXX. Seasons 1-3 are available for streaming on Hulu.

Bojack Horseman (Netflix)

Season 3 left the series at a weird place where Bojack was severely depressed after the death of Sarah Lynn and the titular star of the show disappeared. That's where Season 4 picks up; however, the first episode of the season is right back to being bizarre, comedic, and silly. Mr. Peanutbutter wants to run for office and challenges the governor to a ski race. Only on Bojack Horseman could that be a plot for an episode.

The writing on this show is unbelievably witty and hilarious, with the amount of dumb, yet hilarious wordplay throughout the season opener. Bojack Horseman continues to be one of the funniest shows out there, even when the main character is absent. The first episode of Season 4 plays exceptionally well to '80s nostalgia, with the backbone of the story being the lead up to a skiing competition like so many terrible films from that decade. It's absurd and fun, and you'll find yourself laughing out loud with some of the moments throughout the episode, including Todd's adventure riding a drone.

Is It Worth Watching?: Yes. You'll want to spend the whole weekend bingeing this.

All of Season 4 of Bojack Horseman is currently available now on Netflix, along with Seasons 1-3.

That's it for this week, but make sure to come back next Saturday when we're discussing The Orville, Fear the Walking Dead, The Deuce, The Mindy Project, and South Park.